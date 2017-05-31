Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Shiels, 2 the Bungalow, Lisbrack, Longford town. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Molly, his brother Michael and his sister Angela. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary,brothers Jimmy, Kitta and Martin, sisters Esther and Beverly,brothers in law,sisters in law, nieces,nephews,relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 31 from 6pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, June 1 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Christy Monaghan, Longford Road, Arva, Cavan / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, May 28 of Christy Monaghan, Longford Road, Arva, Cavan and formerly of Great Water Street, Longford.

Christy will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, his carer Pauline McIntee (Arva), extended family, neighbours, and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 31 in St Mel's Cathedral Longford at 11am with burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts.

Claire Graham (née Ginnell), Comeragh Road, Drimnagh, Dublin / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Claire Graham (nee Ginnell), Comeragh Road, Drimnagh and late of Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Beloved wife of Declan and loving mother of Harley. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, parents Christine and Michael, sisters Catherine and Paula, brother Mike, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon June 1 at 1pm in Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to ARC House and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie