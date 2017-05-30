Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 30, 2017

The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Shiels, 2 the Bungalow, Lisbrack, Longford town. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Molly, his brother Michael and his sister Angela. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary,brothers Jimmy, Kitta and Martin, sisters Esther and Beverly,brothers in law,sisters in law, nieces,nephews,relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 31 from 6pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, June 1 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Christy Monaghan, Longford Road, Arva, Cavan / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, May 28 of Christy Monaghan, Longford Road, Arva, Cavan and formerly of Great Water Street, Longford.

Christy will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, his carer Pauline McIntee (Arva), extended family, neighbours, and his many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Christy's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, May 30 from 7pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 31 in St Mel's Cathedral Longford at 11am with burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts.

Edward ‘Eamon’ Ledwith, Dring and Knockloughlin, Longford town, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Edward ‘Eamon’ Ledwith, Derrycasson, Dring and Knockloughlin Longford, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford following a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his wife Maura and daughter Edwina, son-in-law David, brother Michael, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 30 at 11am in St Joseph's Care Centre Chapel. Burial immediately afterwards in Mullinalaghta Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Joseph's Care Centre Patients Comfort Fund. House strictly private please.

Dr Niall Walsh, Clonbunny, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family at Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, May 27 of Dr Niall Walsh, Clonbunny, Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved Husband and best friend of Breda, adored and cherished father of Emma (Boland), Zarah, and Evanna, and sadly missed by son in law Eric, and Zarah’s partner Phil, his grandsons Harry, Freddie and Paddy, his extended family, friends and patients.

Service at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1pm on Tuesday, May 30. House Strictly Private Please. In lieu of flowers, donations to MRI scanner appeal fund Mullingar Hospital. “He was such a legend”



Sr Mechtilde Curran, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, Longford / Spiddal, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully in her 100th year, in the loving care of the management and staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford, on Sunday, May 28 of Sr Mechtilde Curran, Convent of Mercy, Longford and formerly of Greenhill, Spiddal, County Galway. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Thomas, sisters Mary, Sr Bernard, Bridget, Sr Angels and Áine, brothers Timothy and Morgan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Siobhan Walsh, brother Bartley, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, her Mercy Community and her many friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 30 in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Julie Farrell (née Carroll), Old Trafford, Manchester and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, May 27 of Julie Farrell (née Carroll), Old Trafford, Manchester and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Recently predeceased by her husband Seamus. Julie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Christine, Denise and Michelle, grandchildren Nicole, Jamal and Porsha, brothers Johnny (Athlone) and Michael (Longford), sister Helen Bennett (Newtownforbes), brother in law, sister in law, Celia, Denise's partner Kenneth, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, May 29. Removal on Tuesday, May 30 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to C.O.P.D. Support Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Claire Graham (née Ginnell), Comeragh Road, Drimnagh, Dublin / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, May 29 of Claire Graham (nee Ginnell), Comeragh Road, Drimnagh and late of Ballymanus, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

Beloved wife of Declan and loving mother of Harley. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, parents Christine and Michael, sisters Catherine and Paula, brother Mike, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon June 1 at 1pm in Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to ARC House and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Peter McAtasney, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, Armagh / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at Aughnacloy House, on Saturday, May 27 of Peter McAtasney, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, Armagh / Cloone, Leitrim. Dearly beloved husband of Maura 13 Oakridge Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Gerard and Mary Kellegher Cloone, Co Leitrim/Co Armagh, beloved father-in-law of Daphne and Eamon and loving grandfather of Saoirse, Tara, Tiarnán, Erinn and Aoise.

Funeral on Tuesday, May 30 at 10.30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Our Lady of Fatima pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Sunday, May 28 of Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Roscommon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews Peter Hand and Johnny Hand, grandnieces, grand-nephew, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 30 in Strokestown Parish Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

