Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 29, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully and surrounded by his family at Mullingar General Hospital, on Saturday, May 27 of Dr Niall Walsh, Clonbunny, Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved Husband and best friend of Breda, adored and cherished father of Emma (Boland), Zarah, and Evanna, and sadly missed by son in law Eric, and Zarah’s partner Phil, his grandsons Harry, Freddie and Paddy, his extended family, friends and patients.

Service at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1pm on Tuesday, May 30. House Strictly Private Please. In lieu of flowers, donations to MRI scanner appeal fund Mullingar Hospital. “He was such a legend”

Brendan McDermott, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family, on Friday, May 26 of Brendan McDermott, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved husband of Mary T and dear father to Cian, Cathal, Niall, Rory and Eoin. Fondly remembered by his adoring family, his daughter-in-law Aislinn and grandsons Dylan and Rian, his sons' partners Shirley and Marie, brothers Michael, Brian and Dessie, sister Eileen, aunt Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Brendan reposed at his home on Sunday, May 28. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 29 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 1pm with burial afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. Family time on Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust, PO Box 6830, St James's Hospital, Dublin 8.



Sr Mechtilde Curran, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, Longford / Spiddal, Galway

The death occurred, peacefully in her 100th year, in the loving care of the management and staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford, on Sunday, May 28 of Sr Mechtilde Curran, Convent of Mercy, Longford and formerly of Greenhill, Spiddal, County Galway. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Thomas, sisters Mary, Sr Bernard, Bridget, Sr Angels and Áine, brothers Timothy and Morgan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Siobhan Walsh, brother Bartley, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, her Mercy Community and her many friends.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel on Monday, May 29 from 4.30pm with Evening Prayer at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 30 also in the Nursing Home Chapel at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Julie Farrell (née Carroll), Old Trafford, Manchester and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, May 27 of Julie Farrell (née Carroll), Old Trafford, Manchester and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Recently predeceased by her husband Seamus. Julie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Christine, Denise and Michelle, grandchildren Nicole, Jamal and Porsha, brothers Johnny (Athlone) and Michael (Longford), sister Helen Bennett (Newtownforbes), brother in law, sister in law, Celia, Denise's partner Kenneth, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, May 29 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 30 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to C.O.P.D. Support Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early (née Clarke), Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at The North West Hospice Sligo, on Friday, May 26 of Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early (née Clarke), Drumgowla, Kilnagross, Carrick On Shannon,Co Leitrim and formerly of Dundalk, Co Louth. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom Pat. Sadly missed by her sorrowing sons John and Thomas, ( Drumgowla) daughters Marion Green (Carrick on Shannon), Bernadette (Bernie) Hamilton (Mohill), her sister Freda (Annaghmadoo), sons- in- law, daughters- in- law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Gowel at 12 noon on Monday, May 29 followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice Sligo.House private please. May her gentle soul rest in God's loving peace.

Peter McAtasney, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, Armagh / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at Aughnacloy House, on Saturday, May 27 of Peter McAtasney, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, Armagh / Cloone, Leitrim. Dearly beloved husband of Maura 13 Oakridge Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Gerard and Mary Kellegher Cloone, Co Leitrim/Co Armagh, beloved father-in-law of Daphne and Eamon and loving grandfather of Saoirse, Tara, Tiarnán, Erinn and Aoise.

Funeral on Tuesday, May 30 at 10.30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Our Lady of Fatima pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Sunday, May 28 of Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Roscommon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews Peter Hand and Johnny Hand, grandnieces, grand-nephew, relatives and friends.Rest In Peace. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, May 29 from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

