Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 28, 2017

The death occurred, peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving family, on Friday, May 26 of Brendan McDermott, Farnagh Hill, Longford Town, Longford. Beloved husband of Mary T and dear father to Cian, Cathal, Niall, Rory and Eoin. Fondly remembered by his adoring family, his daughter-in-law Aislinn and grandsons Dylan and Rian, his sons' partners Shirley and Marie, brothers Michael, Brian and Dessie, sister Eileen, aunt Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Brendan will be reposing at his home on Sunday, May 28 from 3pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 29 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 1pm with burial afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. Family time on Monday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust, PO Box 6830, St James's Hospital, Dublin 8.



Julie Farrell (née Carroll), Old Trafford, Manchester and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, May 27 of Julie Farrell (née Carroll), Old Trafford, Manchester and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Recently predeceased by her husband Seamus. Julie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Christine, Denise and Michelle, grandchildren Nicole, Jamal and Porsha, brothers Johnny (Athlone) and Michael (Longford), sister Helen Bennett (Newtownforbes), brother in law, sister in law, Celia, Denise's partner Kenneth, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, May 29 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 30 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to C.O.P.D. Support Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.





Annie Farrell (née Greally), Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff on Medical 3 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, May 24 of Annie Farrell (née Greally), Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her sons Sean and Joe and her daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Sunday, May 28 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning.

Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, County Longford, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predecased by his parents Jimmy and Molly Cassidy and his brother Mick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons; David, Paul, Martin and Cian, his wife Mary, brothers; Joe (Cornakelly, Moyne), and Patsy (Donegal), sisters-in-law; Ann, Breege and Rosie, mother-in-law Katie Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends and music colleagues all over the country. May Noel Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Sunday, May 28 in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck new cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Sunday morning please.



Patricia Connolly (née McDyer), Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim / Glenties, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, May 25 of Patricia Connolly, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co Donegal. Wife of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Aiden's Church, Kinlough at 11am on Sunday, May 28 with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early (née Clarke), Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at The North West Hospice Sligo, on Friday, May 26 of Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early (née Clarke), Drumgowla, Kilnagross, Carrick On Shannon,Co Leitrim and formerly of Dundalk, Co Louth. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom Pat. Sadly missed by her sorrowing sons John and Thomas, ( Drumgowla) daughters Marion Green (Carrick on Shannon), Bernadette (Bernie) Hamilton (Mohill), her sister Freda (Annaghmadoo), sons- in- law, daughters- in- law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at her residence with removal to St Patrick's Church Gowel this Sunday, May 28 evening arriving at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday, May 29 followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice Sligo.House private please. May her gentle soul rest in God's loving peace.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

