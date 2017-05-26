Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 26

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Madge Marlowe (nee Rooney), Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff on Medical 3 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Dolly, granddaughter Ann-Marie, grandsons Declan, Eamon and Shane, son-in-law Eamon, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 26 in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private on Thursday evening from 5pm please.

Annie Farrell (née Greally), Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff on Medical 3 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, May 24 of Annie Farrell (née Greally), Cartronwar, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her sons Sean and Joe and her daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Mary and Geraldine, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Joe in Cartronwar on Friday, May 26 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Sunday, May 28 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning.

Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, County Longford, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predecased by his parents Jimmy and Molly Cassidy and his brother Mick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons; David, Paul, Martin and Cian, his wife Mary, brothers; Joe (Cornakelly, Moyne), and Patsy (Donegal), sisters-in-law; Ann, Breege and Rosie, mother-in-law Katie Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends and music colleagues all over the country. May Noel Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, May 26 from 2pm – 9pm and on Saturday from 2pm – 9pm. Funeral mass on Sunday in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck new cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Sunday morning please.

Rose Hynes (née Kiernan), Miltown Malbay, Clare / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, May 12 of Rose Hynes (nee Kiernan), New York and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford, beloved wife of Pakie (New York and Miltown Malbay, Co Clare). Funeral has taken place in New York. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 12 noon in St Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Ganly, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the management and staff at Carthage Nursing Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore, on Wednesday, May 24 of Thomas ‘Tom’ Ganly, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford. Husband of the late Eileen and father of the late Reverend Father Liam M.H.M. Deeply regretted by his daughters Elaine and Denise, sons Sean, Aiden, Declan and David, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, May 26 from 2pm to 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 3 pm followed by interment in Clonbonny Cemetery.



Dan Tully, Corlinan, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Dan Tully, Corlinan, Ballinalee, Co Longford, peacefully, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Johnny, Matt and Jerome, daughters Kay, Noreen, Lizzie and Pauline, brother and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 26 in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House strictly private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Longford Palliative Care c/o Martin Farrell and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.

Harry Kiernan, Proudstown Road, Navan, Meath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, on Monday, May 22 of Harry Kiernan, Proudstown Road, Navan, Meath / Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Marie & his brothers. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, his sons Michael, Harold & John, his daughters Teresa & Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Harry rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 26 at 10am in St Oliver's Church, Blackcastle, Navan. Burial afterwards in Cortown Cemetery.

Catherine (Kitty) Hanley, Kinsbury, Kinnegad, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar in her 88th year, on Monday, May 22 of Catherine (Kitty) Hanley, Kinsbury, Kinnegad, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sadly missed by her nephews Richard and Maurice, their wives Alison and Mary, grandnephews Jack and Paddy, grandnieces Rebecca, Laura and Lila, her very good friend Shirley, her dear neighbours and many good friends. May Catherine rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, May 26 in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Teresa ‘Terrie’ McGowan (née Glancy), Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, of Teresa McGowan nee Glancy, known as Terrie, of Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of 36 Temple Street, Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughters Therese and Roísín, son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, JJ, Alan, Conor, Dáire, Shay and Jake, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Removal from Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday, May 26 to St Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Day Centre, Holywell, Sligo.



Clare Duignan (née Walsh), Creevy, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Bandon, Cork

The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Tuesday, May 23 of Clare Duignan (née Walsh), Creevy, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Bandon, Cork. Beloved mother of the late Mary Clare and daughter of the late Dick. She will be very sadly missed by Conor, Chris and Anthony, her mother Clare Walsh, sisters Mary (Roycroft) and Fiona, brothers Dick and Howard, Conor’s fiancée Amanda, Chris’s girlfriend Katie, nieces, nephews, colleagues in the legal profession, extended family and friends. May Clare Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Friday, May 26 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.



Patricia Connolly (née McDyer), Parke, Kinlough, Leitrim / Glenties, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, May 25 of Patricia Connolly, Parke, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, Co Donegal. Wife of the late Stephen, deeply regretted by her daughter Sharon, sons Stephen and Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Friday, May 26 from 4pm to 10pm and on Saturday, May 27 from 11am to 5pm. Removal from her home to St Aiden's Church, Kinlough to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, May 28 with burial afterwards in St Aiden's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Benbulben COPD Support Group c/o Connolly/McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton. House strictly private at all other times please.

Thomas ‘Tommie’ Fitzsimons, Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, May 25 of Thomas ‘Tommie’ Fitzsimons, Shinglas, Ballymore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co. Longford on Friday, May 26th from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal from Thomond Lodge on Saturday morning, May 27th to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

