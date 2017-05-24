Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - evening

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

May Noel Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.





Dan Tully, Corlinan, Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Dan Tully, Corlinan, Ballinalee, Co Longford, peacefully, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Johnny, Matt and Jerome, daughters Kay, Noreen, Lizzie and Pauline, brother and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home today, Wednesday, May 24 from 4pm to 9pm and on Thursday, May 25 from 12 noon to 5pm with removal arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 26 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. House strictly private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Longford Palliative Care c/o Martin Farrell and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member.



Madge Marlowe (née Rooney), Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of Madge Marlowe (nee Rooney), Aughnasilla, Carrickboy, Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff on Medical 3 at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Dolly, granddaughter Ann-Marie, grandsons Declan, Eamon and Shane, son-in-law Eamon, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Dolly in Aughnasilla from 1pm on Thursday, May 25 until 5pm with removal on Thursday evening May 25 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 26 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private on Thursday evening from 5pm please.



John Smith, Rhenenny, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday May 22 of John Smith, Rhenenny, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford , peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John and Michael, daughter Maeve, grandchildren, Darragh, Aoife and Cillian, brothers Mickey and Brian, sisters Kitty and Nancy, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday May 24 from 4pm until 10pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 25 in St Mary's Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family time on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Ross Nugent Foundation, care of Gogan's Funeral Directors, Edgeworthstown or any family member.

Harry Kiernan, Proudstown Road, Navan, Meath / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, on Monday, May 22 of Harry Kiernan, Proudstown Road, Navan, Meath / Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Marie & his brothers. Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, his sons Michael, Harold & John, his daughters Teresa & Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. May Harry rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday & Thursday, May 24 & 25 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 26 at 10am in St Oliver's Church, Blackcastle, Navan. Burial afterwards in Cortown Cemetery.

Catherine 'Kitty' Hanley, Kinsbury, Kinnegad, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar in her 88th year, on Monday, May 22 of Catherine 'Kitty' Hanley, Kinsbury, Kinnegad, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sadly missed by her nephews Richard and Maurice, their wives Alison and Mary, grandnephews Jack and Paddy, grandnieces Rebecca, Laura and Lila, her very good friend Shirley, her dear neighbours and many good friends. May Catherine rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday, May 25 from 5pm with evening prayers at 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, May 26 in Our Lady's Manor at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



John Geary, Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Tallow, Waterford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 23 of John Geary of Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Tallow, Co Waterford, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, his brother Michael and his sister Abbie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Willie (Tallow), Denis (Middleton) sisters; Alice Allen (Tallow), Bridget Hennley (Aghada, Co Cork) and Mary Dunne (Lismore, Co Waterford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, May 24 from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 25 in St Mary's Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by interment to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.



Mary Brigid ‘May’ Gillen, Ardakip, More, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid (May) Gillen, Ardakip, More, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Reposing at Lough Errill Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Removal on Wednesday, May 24, at 10.45am to St Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers PJ, John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later

