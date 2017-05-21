Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 21, 2017

The death occurred on Friday, May 19 of Patsy McManus, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Thomas, his mother Bridget and his brothers Gerard and Kevin. Patsy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Willie, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Tuesday, May 23 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, May 24 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Susan Kathleen Gilsenan (née Houghton), No. 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, May 18 of Susan Kathleen Gilsenan, No 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sons, Tim, Andrew and Ian, daughter Winifred (Mo), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Monday, May 22 from 12.30pm with Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford and formerly Corskeagh, Strokestown, suddenly at his residence. RIP.

Predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Pauline, son Adrian and daughter-in-law Ann Marie, brothers Oliver, JJ and Donal, sisters Annette, Martina and Geraldine, brother-in-law John, grandchildren Natasha and Nathan, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains reposed at his residence on Saturday evening May 20 with removal on Sunday, May 21 arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery, Drumlish. House Private on Sunday morning please. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.

Bernie ‘Mattha’ Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Bernie (Matha) Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Le Chéile House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath and late of Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Dear brother of Cissie Bohan and the late John & Mary Ellen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Jane, cousins and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later





Agnes ‘Aggie’ Coyle (née Maguire), 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital , on Thursday, May 18 of Agnes Coyle, known as Aggie, 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons John (Arigna), Micheal (New York), Brian (Drumkeerin), daughters Angela McCormack (Drumshanbo), Carmel (London), Martina Mulvaney (Belturbet) and Breda (Australia); brother Johnny (Dromahair), sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandson, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at her residence on Saturday, May 20. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Sunday, May 21 to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 1.50pm on for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology unit, Sligo University Hospital.



Seamus Courtney, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in his 87th year, at The General Hospital, Cavan, on Friday, May 19 of Seamus Courtney, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by his brothers Charlie, Denis and George, sisters Kathleen (U.S.A.), Lily and Vera (England), sisters-in-law, Teasie and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 1pm in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Holy Family School, Cootehill c/o any family member or the Undertaker.



Cormac Murphy, Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, at Beaumont Hospital following an accident at the weekend, on Thursday, May 18 of Cormac Murphy, Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Fergus and Bernie, sister Andrea and step sister Rachel, granny Mary, granny Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many many friends. May Cormac rest in peace.

Arriving at St Kilian's Church, Mullagh on Sunday, May 21 at 12:45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.



Patrick ‘Pat’ Dillon, Rathskeagh, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford, on Friday, May 19 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Dillon, Rathskeagh, Ballymore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



