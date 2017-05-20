Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 20, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford and formerly Corskeagh, Strokestown, suddenly at his residence. RIP.

Predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Pauline, son Adrian and daughter-in-law Ann Marie, brothers Oliver, JJ and Donal, sisters Annette, Martina and Geraldine, brother-in-law John, grandchildren Natasha and Nathan, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains will be reposing at his residence this Saturday evening May 20 from 3pm to 7pm with removal on Sunday, May 21 arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery, Drumlish. House Private on Sunday morning please. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.

Susan Kathleen Gilsenan (née Houghton), No. 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, May 18 of Susan Kathleen Gilsenan, No 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sons, Tim, Andrew and Ian, daughter Winifred (Mo), grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Monday, May 22 from 12.30pm with Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.





John Thomas ‘Tommie’ Casey, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of John Thomas ‘Tommie’ Casey, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, son Enda, daughter-in-law Clare, granddaughter Muireann, sister Colette, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, May 19. Removal on Saturday, May 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, The Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. c/o Glennon Funeral Director’s. House private please. The family would like to thank the staff at Newbrook Nursing Home for the care they gave Tommie during his four and a half years with them.

Bernie ‘Mattha’ Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Bernie (Matha) Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Le Chéile House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath and late of Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Dear brother of Cissie Bohan and the late John & Mary Ellen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Jane, cousins and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at the home of his nephew Ted Gorman and niece-in-law Dawn, Fardromin, from 2pm on Saturday, May 20 with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.



Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later





Agnes ‘Aggie’ Coyle (née Maguire), 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital , on Thursday, May 18 of Agnes Coyle, known as Aggie, 4a Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons John (Arigna), Micheal (New York), Brian (Drumkeerin), daughters Angela McCormack (Drumshanbo), Carmel (London), Martina Mulvaney (Belturbet) and Breda (Australia); brother Johnny (Dromahair), sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandson, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, May 20 from 5pm until 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Sunday, May 21 to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 1.50pm on for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology unit, Sligo University Hospital.



Seamus Courtney, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in his 87th year, at The General Hospital, Cavan, on Friday, May 19 of Seamus Courtney, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by his brothers Charlie, Denis and George, sisters Kathleen (U.S.A.), Lily and Vera (England), sisters-in-law, Teasie and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of his brother Denis and Theresa Courtney, until removal on Saturday evening, May 20 arriving St Joseph's Church, Loughduff at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Holy Family School, Cootehill c/o any family member or the Undertaker.



Cormac Murphy, Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, Cavan

The death occurred, at Beaumont Hospital following an accident at the weekend, on Thursday, May 18 of Cormac Murphy, Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Fergus and Bernie, sister Andrea and step sister Rachel, granny Mary, granny Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many many friends. May Cormac rest in peace.

Arriving at St Kilian's Church, Mullagh on Sunday, May 21 at 12:45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times please.



Patrick ‘Pat’ Dillon, Rathskeagh, Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford, on Friday, May 19 of Patrick ‘Pat’ Dillon, Rathskeagh, Ballymore, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday, May 20 from 4.30pm to 6pm, arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Ballymore at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Sr Kathleen Halpin DC, Clontarf, Dublin / Blackrock, Dublin / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Sr Kathleen (Gerard) Halpin, DC late of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Guardian Angels Parish, Blackrock, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Sean McDermott Street and Back Lane Hostel, peacefully, at 109 Mt Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Deeply regretted by her Community of the Daughters of Charity, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at 10.30am in St Catherine’s Chapel, Dunardagh, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin on Saturday May 20 followed by burial at Deansgrange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

