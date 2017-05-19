Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 19, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of John Thomas ‘Tommie’ Casey, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, son Enda, daughter-in-law Clare, granddaughter Muireann, sister Colette, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, May 19 from 4pm until 7.pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday, May 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, The Longford Branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. c/o Glennon Funeral Director’s. House private please. The family would like to thank the staff at Newbrook Nursing Home for the care they gave Tommie during his four and a half years with them.

Bernie ‘Mattha’ Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Bernie (Matha) Gorman, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Le Chéile House, Collinstown, Co Westmeath and late of Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Dear brother of Cissie Bohan and the late John & Mary Ellen. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Jane, cousins and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at the home of his nephew Ted Gorman and niece-in-law Dawn, Fardromin, on Friday, May 19 from 5pm and from 2pm on Saturday, May 20 with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 21 at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Mary Durkin (née McGoohan), Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, after a long illness, on Thursday, May 18 of Mary Durkin (née McGoohan), Main Street, Granard, Longford.

Predeceased by her son Hugh, and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, children Sabina, Oliver, Patrick and Clare, brothers Sean and Frank, son in law Bill, daughter in law Annmarie, brothers in law, sisters in law, her devoted carers, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving on Friday, May 19 to St Mary's Church Granard for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Granardkill cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer’s Society, Longford care of any family member.

If you are unable to attend this Ceremony to celebrate Mary's life, please don't worry send a card or phone a family member when you have time. The Durkin family.







Margaret ‘Peggy’ Brady (née McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 16 of Margaret ‘Peggy’ Brady (nee McNamee), Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her five sons and five daughters, Seamus (Ballyduffy, Moyne), Margaret Geraghty (Ballina, Mayo), Patricia Garrahan (Scramogue, Roscommon), Tommy (Lisreagh, Cavan), Sean (Killucan, Westmeath), Mary Mahon (Killoe, Longford), Noelle Hynes (Killucan, Westmeath), Padraig (Cultromer, Meath), Brian (Carrickfern, Cavan), Evelyn Rabey (Guernsey, Channel Islands), brother John McNamee (Mullingar, Westmeath), sisters Kathleen Burns (Navan, Meath) and Teresa Sheehan (New York), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 19 at 12.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Moyne followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.



Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Tom Rogers, Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford and formerly Corskeagh, Strokestown, suddenly at his residence. RIP.

Predeceased by his daughter Michelle. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Pauline, son Adrian and daughter-in-law Ann Marie, brothers Oliver, J.J. and Donal, sisters Annette, Martina and Geraldine, brother-in-law John, grandchildren Nathasha and Nathan, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director, Tarmonbarry.



Susan Gilsenan, No 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Susan Gilsenan, No 9 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Stephen ‘Steve’ Byrom, Martinstown, Delvin, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, May 9 of Stephen ‘Steve’ Byrom, Martinstown, Delvin, Westmeath. Beloved husband of Joyce. Sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters, family, friends and colleagues at Mergon Ltd, Castlepollard. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, from 1pm on Friday, May 19, with service of remembrance and cremation at 2pm.



Sr Kathleen Halpin DC, Clontarf, Dublin / Blackrock, Dublin / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, May 18 of Sr Kathleen (Gerard) Halpin, DC late of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, Guardian Angels Parish, Blackrock, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Sean McDermott Street and Back Lane Hostel, peacefully, at 109 Mt Prospect Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Deeply regretted by her Community of the Daughters of Charity, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Catherine’s Chapel, Dunardagh, Temple Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin today (Friday, May 19) from 3pm with evening prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Saturday May 20 followed by burial at Deansgrange Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, Ballinalee, Longford / Castleknock, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Hospice, London, on Monday, May 15 of Joseph Anthony ‘Joe’ Hourican, – Herne Hill, London and late of Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford and Castleknock, Dublin.

Beloved son of the late John and Kitty and brother of the late Ailbie and Jim: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Mary, brothers P.J., John, Michael, Pat, Richard, Tom, Frank, Brendan and Paul, his extended family and a wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Pauline Cronin (née Staunton), Carrowntornan, Four Mile House, Roscommon

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 17 of Pauline Cronin (nee Staunton), Carrowntornan, Four Mile House, Roscommon, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Larry and much loved mother of Mary, Eileen, Pauline and Johnny. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Breege, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Thursday, May 18 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St Bridget's Church, Four Mile House to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie