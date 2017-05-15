Deaths in Longford - May 15, 2017 evening

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of Sean O'Rourke, 1 Denniston Park, Granard, Co Longford, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons John, Liam and Dermot, daughters Vera and Teresa, brothers Liam and Frank, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford, from 4.15pm on Tuesday, May 16 followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, May 17 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish heart Foundation C/O Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Ellen ‘Nellie’ McQuaide (née Whitney), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of Ellen ‘Nellie’ McQuaide (nee Whitney), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Co Longford, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Frank. Dear mother to Tommy, Frank, Vincent, Brian and Eamon. Grandma to Kevin, Stephen, Megan, Emma, Aoibheann and Mark. Nellie will be sadly missed by her sister Nan Mollaghan, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Majella and Ann, nieces, nephews, her extended family and dear friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, May 16 from 4pm with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 17 at 11am followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. No flowers please.

Sister Veronica Farrell, Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of Sister Veronica Farrell, Poor Clare Convent of Perpetual Adoration, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford. Deeply regretted by her Community, Relatives and Friends. RIP. Interment on Tuesday, May 16 after Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, May 13 of John Harkin, Donnycarney, Dublin/ Ballinamore Co Leitrim, suddenly and peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Joan. Brother Gerard and sisters Deirdre, Paula, Joan, Susan and Brenda, extended family and friends.

Removal from the mortuary in Beaumont Hospital on Wednesday, May 17 to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards with his dad Sean in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at approximately 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Francis Hospice, Raheny where John was a day patient.

James P Padraig ‘Pat’ McCrann, Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, May 14 of James P Padraig ‘Pat’ McCrann, (Retired Garda Siochana), Tully, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo (surrounded by his loving family). Predeceased by his beloved wife Gabrielle (nee Brennan), Newtowncashel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Maura Mahon (Mohill), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nephews,cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening May 15 from 7pm until 10pm and on Tuesday, May 16 from 3pm until 5pm with removal afterwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 17 at 12 noon followed by Cremation at 3pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Burke’s Funeral Directors, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family time outside of reposing hours please.

Mary Comiskey, 'Carraig Bán’, The Walk, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a short illness bravely borne, in the exceptional care of the staff of Lynn Ward at Tallaght Hospital, on Sunday, May 14 of Mary Comiskey, 'Carraig Bán’, The Walk, Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Cherished daughter of Maura and the late Peter and much loved sister of John, Peter, David and Paul. Mary will be very sadly missed by her family, her uncles and aunts, cousins, relatives, her friends in the Sacred Heart Church and Solstice Choirs, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, May 15 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 16 to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Family time at her home on Tuesday morning please.

Philip Farrelly, Aughterera, Crosserlough, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, May 13, of Philip Farrelly, Aughterera, Crosserlough, Cavan. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Jim, Una, Breda, Ita, Fidelma, Ronan, Ciara and Olive, adored Ippy to Niamh, Cian, Shauna, Laoise, Eoin, Tommy, Aoife, Neasa, Kate, Muireann, Evan, Adam, Laney, Liam, Keala, Christina, Rian, Senan and Oran. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, May 15 from 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 16 to St Mary's Church, Crosserlough for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

John Fox, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, May 13 of John Fox, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Westmeath. John died peacefully at his home in the loving arms of his wife Rosemary. Pre-deceased by his brother William. Sadly missed by his family, wife Rosemary (nee Martin), son Paul, daughters Imelda, Olivia and Eithne, grandchildren Colm, Daniel and Annalise, brother Jimmy, sister Nancy (McCabe), sons-in-law Ronan and Bill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May John's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday, May 15 from 3pm with rosary at 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Loughnavalley to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



