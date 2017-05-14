Deaths in Longford - May 14, 2017

The death occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2017 of Eileen Kiernan (nee O'Reilly), Virginia Road, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Eileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her friends and staff at St Joseph's nursing home Virginia. Predeceased by her husband Hugh Corrmore Arva. Deeply regretted by her brother James California U.S.A.,nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister in law Celea, numerous cousins and neighbours,

Reposing at her late home on Sunday, May 14 from 12 noon. Removal on Sunday evening to St Joseph’s Church Ballyjamesduff arriving at 7pm. Funeral on Monday, May 15 after 12noon requiem Mass to St Joseph’s cemetery Oldcastle Road for burial.



Aileen Beirne (née Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Friday, May 12 of Aileen Beirne (nee Brennan), Clooncunny, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at St Eithne's Rest Care, Tulsk, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband John, grandson Shane and sister Breda. Much loved mother of Marie (Bailey) and Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren, brothers Eugene (Strokestown), Sean (Lisgobbin), sisters Maureen (Murray, Newbridge, Co Kildare) and Freda (Gavigan, Derrane), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Sunday, May 14 from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Catherine's Church, Killina, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 15 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

Theresa ‘Tess’ Rooney, Derravaragh Court, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar, on Thursday, May 11 of Theresa ‘Tess’ Rooney, Derravaragh Court, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her brothers Benny and Matty, sister Maura Dignan (Dublin), brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May Theresa rest in peace.

Removal on Sunday, May 14 to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's New Cemetery, Fore.



Liam Traynor, Clonsura, Castletown-Finea, Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, May 11 of Liam Traynor, Clonsura, Castletown-Finea, Finea, Co Westmeath, suddenly.

Predeceased by his brothers Oliver, Sean, Gerry, Chris and his sister Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving sister Rita, Brother in-law Noel O'Neill, nieces Sinead, Niamh, Aisling, Cariosa and Clodagh, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Sunday, May 14. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 15 at 2pm in St Michaels Church, Castletown - Finea, then afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House Strictly Private Monday Please. Family Flowers Only.

Josephine ‘Josie’ O'Reilly (née McHugh), Main Street, Mullagh, Cavan / Slane, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her son Patrick, and surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 11 of Josephine ‘Josie’ O'Reilly (née McHugh), Main Street, Mullagh, Cavan and formerly Creewood, Slane. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sadly missed by her sons Tommy and Patrick, daughter Catherine, daughter-in-law Caitriona, grandchildren, Cormac, Áine, Sinead, Deirdre, Tara, Síofra and Molly, her sister Eithne Mc Hugh, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends.

Reposed at the residence of her son Patrick, Rantavan, Mullagh, on Saturday, May 13. House private Sunday morning please, arriving at St Kilian's Church, Mullagh on Sunday, May 14 at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.



John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, May 12 of John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his son Sean and daughter Kitty, his daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Gavin, Richard & David, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 14 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.



Maureen Brolly–Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 11 of Maureen Brolly-Kater, late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Maureen; dearly beloved daughter of the late Jeane and Daniel, much loved sister of Kathoyne, Peter, Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Janet and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (Newtownmountkennedy) on Sunday, May 14 from 11am with a gathering of family and friends for 5pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Monday morning, May 15 to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie