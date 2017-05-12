Deaths in Longford - May 12, 2017 evening

The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo surrounded by her family, on Thursday, May 11 of Collette Prior (née O'Brien), Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim, formerly of Doon, Ballyconnell. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Hugh, beloved sons Dermot, Peter, Donal and Stephen, daughters Fiona and Ailish, sister Marie, brothers Tomas and Enda, sisters-in-law Veronica, Anne, Rose, Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law Pat, Peter and Bernie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home since 6pm on Thursday, May 11. Family time on Friday, May 12 from 4pm followed by Removal to St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 13 at 10am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, May 12 of John Heaney, Ardagh, Fenagh, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his son Sean and daughter Kitty, his daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Gavin, Richard & David, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Friday evening May 12 from 6.30pm until 10pm and tomorrow Saturday May 13 from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Saturday evening May 13 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 14 at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.



Maureen Brolly–Kater, Greystones, Wicklow / Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 11 of Maureen Brolly-Kater, late of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow and formerly of Grattan Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by her family at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Maureen; dearly beloved daughter of the late Jeane and Daniel, much loved sister of Kathoyne, Peter, Michael, Patricia, Teresa, Janet and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (Newtownmountkennedy) on Saturday, evening May 13 from 6pm and on Sunday, May 14 from 11am with a gathering of family and friends for 5pm prayer service (all welcome). Removal on Monday morning, May 15 to The Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Redford Cemetery.



John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 10 of John Turbitt, Trathnóna, formerly Convent Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his sisters and brothers Ann, Hugh, Mary & Kevin, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel of Rest, Cavan General Hospital on Friday, May 12 from 6pm until 7.30pm with removal arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 8.45pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon, May 13 at 3.30pm followed by cremation at The Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.



Luke Early, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Luke Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 12 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. Family time outside of reposing hours please. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.



Eileen Kiernan (née O'Reilly), Virginia Road, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, May 11, 2017 of Eileen Kiernan (nee O'Reilly), Virginia Road, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. Eileen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her friends and staff at St Joseph's nursing home Virginia.

Predeceased by her husband Hugh Corrmore Arva.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie