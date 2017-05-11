Deaths in Longford - May 11, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 10 of Maura Loftus (née Walsh), Ballinakill, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her grandson Aidan. Maura, beloved wife of Peter and darling mother of Noel (USA), Cathal (Dublin), Fiona Shannon (Longford) and Catherine McCarthy (Cork). Maura will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Jim, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, May 11 from 4.30pm until 6.45pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Killashee to arrive at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, May 12 at 10am, interment afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery. House private please.



Bridget Farrell (née Murray), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Bridget Farrell (nee Murray), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and her son Thomas. Deeply regretted by her partner and good friend Drummy, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Wednesday, May 10. Mass of the Resurrection in the Manor Chapel on Thursday, May 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private please.



Michael McGovern, Derryheen, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Michael McGovern, Derryheen, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan, peacefully at the Cavan General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Kathleen.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Bartley and Micheál, daughters Mairéad, Dolores, Bernadette, Josephine, Christina and Fionuálla, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Bartley (Longford), sister Dympna Cahill, (Shankill, Cavan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday May 11 from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Friday, May 12 to St Aidan's Church, Butlersbridge, to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Butlersbridge. Family time on Friday morning please “May he rest in peace”.



Luke Early, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Luke Early, Funeral Director, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Luke and Margaret Early. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann, loving sons; Alan and Paul, sisters; Marian and Carmel, mother-in-law; Peggy Moran (Drumshanbo), Aideen and Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, his uncle; Danny McGourty, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Luke Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home on Thursday, May 11 from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 12 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 4.30pm followed by interment to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Early Funeral Directors, Mohill. Family time outside of reposing hours please. Enquiries to David on 087-8045115.

Donald ‘Don’ Cooper, Water Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Dublin

The death occurred on Wednesday, May 3 of Donald ‘Don’ Cooper, Water Street, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly Yorkshire, United Kingdom, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

Sadly missed by his son Durwin, daughters Sharon & Adrienne, grandchildren Jared, Devon, Tray, Aidan, Sequoia and Sorcha, sons-in-law Paul and Terry, daughter-in-law Shelly, brother Jimmy & his wife Sue, partner Mona and her children Susan, Sandra, Eamon and Pierce, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Donald Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 11. Funeral service on Friday morning May 12 at 10am in St Mary's Church of Ireland Navan. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium, Dublin.



Malachy ‘Mallick’ Reddington, Rackins, Curraghboy, Athlone, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, May 9 of Malachy ‘Mallick’ Reddington, Rackins, Curraghboy, Athlone, Co Roscommon (suddenly) at UCHG.

Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Sean (Dublin), Gerard (Longford), Tom (Galway), Brendan (Ashbourne), sisters Kathleen Fuller (England), Sr Maura RSM (Roscommon), Rita Roughneen (Roscommon),and Phil Duffy (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives,neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Brigid's Funeral Home Brideswell on Thursday evening May 11 from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St Brigid's Church Curraghboy. Funeral Mass on Friday May 12 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Cam Cemetery.

