Deaths in Longford - May 9, 2017

The death occurred on Sunday, May 7 of Mary Farrell (nee Brady), Carnan, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Pat, dear mother to Rory, Emer (Hyland), Orla (Fallon), Enda and Kevin, grandmother to Alice, Oliver, Charlie and Louis. Mary will be sadly missed by her sisters Eileen (McManus), Catherine (Brady), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, her extended family and many dear friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Mary will be reposing at her home from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday, May 9. Remains arriving to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday, May 10 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please.



James Hugh Flynn, 20 Lakelands Close, Kilmacud, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, May 7 of James Hugh Flynn, 20 Lakelands Close, Kilmacud, Dublin and formerly of Legion Terrace, Longford Town, in the loving care of the Oncology Unit Beacon Hospital, Dublin.

Hugh will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, his only daughter Grainne, son-in-law Stephen, his much loved grandchildren Lisa, Stephen jr and Emma, his brother Sean, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 9 in St Lawrence O'Toole Church, Kilmacud, Co Dublin at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in Forgney Cemetery, Co Longford.

Joseph Flynn, St Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday May 6, of Joseph Flynn, St Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, former Principal of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and former Chairman of Leitrim County Board. Pre-deceased by his brother Nicholas and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Nicholas, Cormac and Joseph, daughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Sylvia, son-in-law David, grandchildren Orlaíth, Nicky, Sorcha, Béibhinn, Tadhg and Paídí, brother Gerard, sisters Mary, Joan and Noeleen, aunt (Bridie Tighe) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, May 9 to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 3pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to St. Mary’s Conference, St Vincent de Paul, Carrick-on-Shannon.



