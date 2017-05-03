Deaths in Longford - May 3, 2017

The death occurred on Monday, May 1 of Mary McManus (nee McEnery), Barry, Kenagh, Co Longford and formerly Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, peacefully in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.

Wife of the late Jimmy McManus. Deeply regretted by her daughter Emer, son-in-law Gerry, her grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen Keegan (née Moran), Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, April 30 of Kathleen Keegan (nee Moran), Teffia Park, Longford and late of Cloughan, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, peacefully, in the great care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, sons Noel and Seamie and daughter Mary Jo. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughters Bernie and Catherine, sons-in-law Brendan and Tom, daughters-in-law Frances and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Nell, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her good friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3, in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Longford Alzheimers Society care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private Please.



Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, May 1 of Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Dearly loved daughter of Philip and Teresa and dear sister of Daniel, Aaron and Keith, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandfather Vincent O’Rourke, Fenagh, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, May 3 from 4pm until 10pm. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Annaduff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note there will be a one way traffic system in operation to the family home entering from the Annaduff Church junction.



Kathleen Caslin (née Nelson), French Court and formerly of Bridge St, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, May 1 of Kathleen Caslin (nee Nelson), French Court and formerly of Bridge St, Strokestown, Co Roscommon at Roscommon University Hospital in her 97th year.

Predeceased by her husband Martin and much loved mother of Marty, Mary (Sullivan), Helen (Butler) and Peter. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Phil, sons-in-law Martin and Michael, adored grandchildren, brother Malachy, sisters Annette and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, May 4 from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 8pm to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass Friday, May 5 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Sean Gaffney, St Patrick's Terrace, Swellan, Cavan Town, Cavan / Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred on Tuesday, May 2 of Sean Gaffney, St Patrick’s Terrace, Swellan, Cavan and Rathgar, Dublin, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, following a long illness.

Beloved son of the late John and Margaret Gaffney. Sadly missed by his brother Eamon, Drumcrave, Cavan, sisters Rosemary Murphy, Corr, Ballinagh, Patricia McDonald, Canada and Maureen Conde, Stragelliffe, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his uncle Mel Doherty, Cavan, brothers-in-law Seamus and Ernesto, nieces, nephews, all his relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan tomorrow evening (Thursday, May 4) from 5pm concluding with liturgy and prayers at 8pm. On Friday, May 5 the Funeral will proceed to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin for reception prayers and cremation at 2pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Cavan c/o of John or Philip McMahon, McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan or any Family member.



Bernard Joseph McSharry, Rooskey, Rossinver, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bernard Joseph McSharry, Rooskey, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Removal was to St Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3 at 11am followed by burial in Rossinver New Cemetery. House strictly private please.



Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (née Sullivan), Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinrobe, Mayo



The recent death has occurred of Rita ‘Margaret’ Bunce (nee Sullivan) Battery View, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford/ Ballinrobe, Mayo, peacefully, in the excellent care of the nursing staff and medical team at Roscommon Hospital. Formerly of Cuslough, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Bridie, May and Nellie, her brother Jack, her niece Theresa. Rita will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, nephews Martin, Con, Sean and Darren, sisters-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces and Jane (Martin’s wife), Paddy's nieces and nephews, also by her wonderful carers Marie, Jennifer, Marianne, Marguerite and Tina, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, May 5 from 5pm until 6.30pm with prayers at 6pm also in the Funeral Home. Removal on Saturday, May 6 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Roscommon Hospital Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors.



Seán Brady, Stonetown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Dublin 12, Dublin

The death occurred on Sunday, April 30 of Seán Brady, Dangan Park, Kimmage Road West, Dublin 12 and formerly of Stonetown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath at St Theresa's Nursing Home in Kilrush, Co Clare.

Sadly missed by his wife Josephine, daughter Imelda Sheehan (Kilfearagh, Kilkee, Co Clare), son Chris (Tenerife), grandson Ryan, sisters Mary (England) and Kathleen (USA), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning May 3 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie