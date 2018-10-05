WATCH: The Longford GAA Senior and Minor Football Championships Finals Preview

All roads lead to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday where the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Final will see Mullinalaghta and Abbeylara once again battle it out for the Connolly Cup.

Also on the bill will be the Heterich's Artisan Butchers Minor Football Championship Final which will see the hotly anticipated clash between Killoe Og and Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic's.

It's the highlight of the local GAA calendar. Longford Leader Editor Alan Walsh sat down with Sports Editor Padraic O'Brien to talk through this weekend's games and to hear who the Leader man thinks will be victorious on the day.