WATCH | For the craic - Longford's Jimmy Jests brings us The Virtual All-Ireland Championship
With no gaelic football being played, Longford's Jimmy Jests decided to have a virtual All-Ireland Football Championship.
Who will be crowned champions? Check out the accompanying video
