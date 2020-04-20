WATCH | For the craic - Longford's Jimmy Jests brings us The Virtual All-Ireland Championship

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

With no gaelic football being played, Longford's Jimmy Jests decided to have a virtual All-Ireland Football Championship.

Who will be crowned champions? Check out the accompanying video

