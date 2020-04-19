Longford's Mickey Quinn fears GAA inter-county championship may not go ahead

Longford's Mickey Quinn believes that the only way the GAA inter-county championship will go ahead this year, if at all, is behind closed doors.

Longford had been due to open their Leinster Championship campaign against Louth on May 10.

The GAA has stated it is ‘highly unlikely’ there’ll be any Championship games until July ‘at the earliest’.

And Quinn, in coversation with Damian Lawlor during the Benetti Menswear LIVE Q&A interview series last Thursday evening, he said: “Personally I’ve started to drift towards that I don’t think it’s going to be a runner.

“I think behind closed doors, if that happens, I think having that hope for the people that they can actually hang on to, that there is a chance of an inter-county season happening, that’s massive and whether it’s just gradually pushing it back and pushing it back, to keep that hope alive, well so be it.

“But I think club is where it’s at, on a smaller scale possibly with smaller communities. Possibly a straight knockout if it is going to happen.”

The full interview, in which he thanked frontline workers for their dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic and also spoke about the influence of Longford manager Padraic Davis, soccer, his AFL career, winning the O'Byrne Cup, his skills videos among other topics, accompanies this story.

