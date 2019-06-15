WATCH | Aneta Safiak tells Channel 4 News: 'I have my loved one buried in the Irish soil in Longford and this is where I belong'

Channel 4 News visited Longford to investigate how online activists are contributing to Ireland’s immigration debate

Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O'Brien visited Longford recently to investigate how online activists are contributing to Ireland’s immigration debate.

He visited St John's National School in Longford town which found itself propelled into the spotlight as a photo showing pupils from the school was posted online, without consent of the parents of the children or the school, and the post was accompanied by the following words - 'Irish people are quickly becoming an ethnic minority in many towns'.

The report concludes with a powerful and poignant contribution from Aneta Safiak, a parent of one of the children in the photograph. 

"We went through a very personal tragedy. We lost our baby and we buried our baby here at the local cemetery (Ballymacormack). And there is this quote from a Colombian writer that I really, really love. It goes, 'one doesn't belong to any soil unless they have their loved one buried in it. So now I have my loved one buried in the Irish soil in Longford and this is where I belong."

