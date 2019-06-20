Love Island update: Is Maura going to swoop for Yewande's man?

On last night’s episode of Love Island on Virgin Media Two, June 19, single Longfordian Maura Higgins expressed that she wasn’t necessarily feeling a connection with Tom, who has made it clear he fancies her.

However, it looks as if she has eyes for someone else. But considering the drama currently gripping the villa, she may have to join a queue.

Speaking with Molly-Mae and Lucie on the terrace, Maura says; “It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Yewande and Danny.

“He is a really nice guy. I have such a laugh with Danny. He has got good craic.”

Molly-Mae and Lucie catch on that Maura could be catching feelings for Danny.

Maura then says, “When I went on a date with him, I felt nothing. But he just wants a bit of affection.

“He’s getting nothing. We may as well crack on.”

Maura later reflects in the Beach Hut, she says, “Danny has definitely grown on me. It’s probably a surprise to everyone.

“It’s not really a surprise to me because that is how I connect with someone, when I get know them.”

But will Maura tell Danny how she feels? And how will Danny react? Will she swoop in on Yewande’s man? Find out tonight, Thursday June 20, on the latest episode of Love Island at 9pm on Virgin Media two.

