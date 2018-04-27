Mostrim Players to stage 'A Wake in the West' by Michael J Ginnelly

Mostrim Players are now in their sixth year of existence and they are putting the final touches on their latest production which is the hilarious comedy 'A Wake in the West' by Michael J Ginnelly.

The story takes place in a small town in Co Mayo, in the west of Ireland in the 1970s.

Local man Tom Healy has died and he is being waked in his house by the sea.

He has left some unusual funeral instructions with the local doctor who passes the details on to the dead man’s children.

Last Wishes

His last wishes do not sit well at all with his daughter Mary and his estranged son Martin, who has just returned from America for the funeral.

Should they bury him properly in a normal grave or give in to his last request?

The neighbours, one by one, pour into Healy’s front room to ‘pay their respects’, though not all come to pray.

'A Wake in the West' is a high farce play; it has packed all venues wherever it has been staged.

From Westport (where it began) to Perth, from London to San Francisco it has left everyone rolling in the aisles.

The cast is an eclectic mix of locals including Betty Mulhare, Josephine Lynch, Eileen Spillane, Kate O’Donohoe, Denise Keenan, Peter Costello, Rocky Tierney, Jimmy Connell and Aidan O’Neill.

The production is directed by Vanessa Flood who brings her unique skills to the stage with super results.

She is ably assisted by Producer Niall Brewster as well as the dedicated Mostrim Players committee.

The play hits the stage in St Mary's Community Centre, Edgeworthstown for four nights from Thursday, May 3 to Sunday, May 6 with curtains up on all four nights at 8pm.

Entry is by ticket only with tickets available by phoning 087-3345511; please note the venue is limited to 80 seats so early booking is advisable.

Seating Arrangements

Also there is some tiered seating so if you need a ground floor seat, please state this when booking the tickets.

Make sure you come along ‘to pay your last respects’ and sympathise with Tom’s Family.

