18 Sept 2022

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford Live reporter

18 Sept 2022 10:29 PM

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Colmcille 0-15 Mostrim 3-5
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 0-15 Abbeylara 2-8
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Killoe Young Emmets 0-11 Dromard 3-7
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Longford Slashers 6-15 Rathcline 2-11

Junior A Football Championship
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Killoe Young Emmets 4-21 Clonguish 1-3
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 5), Grattan Og W/O Longford Slashers -
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Ballybrien, (Round 5), Ballymore 1-14 Colmcille 2-8

Longford SFC: Jack Macken outstanding as Colmcille come storming back to beat Mostrim

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Looking in big trouble after conceding three goals in the first half to trail by six points (3-2 to 0-5), Colmcille showed a lot of character in storming back to beat Mostrim in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta produce strong finish to score narrow win over Abbeylara

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Mullinalaghta had to call on all their vast experience in producing a strong finish to score a narrow win over Abbeylara in this entertaining Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening. 

Goal rush as Longford Slashers knock Rathcline out

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Longford Slashers were in a goal hungry mood in the quarter-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday as they scored a comprehensive win in knocking Rathcline out of the Senior Football Championship. 

Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stages
Thu, 15 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Wolfe Tones Og 2-1 Kenagh 2-4

Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stages
Mon, 12 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og 11-11 Longford Slashers 5-2
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), Kenagh W/O Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) -

Under 14 Football Division 2 League Stages
Tue, 13 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 4), St. Dominic's 3-10 St. Francis 2-5
Fri, 16 Sep, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 4), Northern Gaels 3-3 St. Patrick's Og 2-13

Under 14 Football Division 3 League Stages
Mon, 12 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 3), Shannon Gaels 3-7 Grattan Gaels 6-8

Under 15 Football Intermediate Cup
Thu, 15 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Killoe Og 2-8 Longford Slashers 2-7

Under 15 Football Intermediate Shield
Wed, 14 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Final), Western Gaels 4-7 St. Colmcille's 6-8

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Football Championship League Stages
Mon, 12 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 5), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-3 Killoe Og 4-18
Mon, 12 Sep, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 5), Carrick Sarsfields 0-12 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-5

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats B Cup Knockout
Fri, 16 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Quarter Final), Grattan Gaels 5-11 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-14
Fri, 16 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Quarter Final), St. Dominic's 2-14 Shannon Gaels St. Patrick's Og 2-11

Special Junior Football Tournament Group 1
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), Kenagh 3-9 Cashel 4-16

Special Junior Football Tournament Group 2
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Fr Manning Gaels 1-4 Dromard 3-11
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 1), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's - St. Mary's Granard W/O

