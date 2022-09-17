Longford SFC: Jack Macken outstanding as Colmcille come storming back to beat Mostrim

Jack Macken (who scored 8 points) pictured in action for Colmcille against Mostrim in the SFC quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening Photo: Syl Healy
Looking in big trouble after conceding three goals in the first half to trail by six points (3-2 to 0-5), Colmcille showed a lot of character in storming back to beat Mostrim in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Colmcille . . . 0-15 Mostrim . . . 3-5
It was a gutsy team effort from the Colmcille men to reach the last four and particularly outstanding in this great escape was their talented 20-year-old midfielder Jack Macken who fired over a total of 8 points (5 frees).
Just like the semi-final showdown between the clubs last season, Mostrim got off to a great with goals from Darragh Doherty and Tiarnan Hussey in the early stages of this exciting encounter in the sunshine.
And when Seamus Hannon finished off a well-worked move to score a third goal for Edgeworthstown in the 22nd minute, Colmcille were facing a real uphill battle.
But three points in a row from Macken (two cracking strikes from play) brought Mickey Harkin’s side right back into contention before the break as the gap was gradually closed. (Half-time score: 3-2 to 0-8).
While Mostrim were second best for most of the second half, the sides were all square entering stoppage time and extra-time was looming before Jack Macken converted a brilliantly struck pressure free to clinch a fine victory for Colmcille.
COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Declan Reilly, Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin, Ciaran McKeon; Jack Macken (0-8, 5 frees), Fergal Sheridan; Cathal McCabe, Eoghan Hawkins (0-1), Cathal Reilly; Eoghan Williams (0-1, mark), Barry McKeon (0-4, 2 frees), Philip McKeon.
Subs:- Rory Hawkins (0-1) for M Mulligan (28 mins); Shay McKeon for E Williams (43 mins); Padraig Murtagh for B McKeon (injured, 46 mins); Paul Farley for C McKeon (5 minutes into stoppage time).
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; James Connell, Martin Coyle, Aaron Gallagher; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan, Niall Quinn; Daniel Connell, Brian Farrell; Ronan Courtney, Padraig Joyce (0-1), Alan O’Hara; Tiarnan Hussey (1-1), Seamus Hannon (1-0), Darragh Doherty (1-2).
Subs:- Adam Kelly for A O’Hara (injured, 50 mins); Fintan Coyle (0-1) for S Hannon (53 mins); Shane Sheridan for A Gallagher (2 minutes into stoppage time).
Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).
Donal McElligott on the ball for Mullinalaghta ahead of Abbeylara opponent Ciaran Scanlon. Action from the SFC quarter-final on Saturday evening Photo: Syl Healy
