Longford GAA County Final Down Memory Lane special | Killoe crowned 2012 kingpins after dethroning Slashers in replayed decider

The delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship on Sunday at 3pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park will see defending champions Killoe Emmet Óg face Longford Slashers in a repeat of the 2019 final that Killoe won by the minimum margin, 0-12 to 0-11.
Killoe manager Tommy Donohoe has a lot of respect for Longford Slashers
Killoe Emmet Og manager Tommy Donohoe is not surprised that his side will face Longford Slashers in the 2020 Senior football championship final on Sunday.
Killoe and Slashers also crossed paths in the 2012 Sean Connolly Cup decider. Slashers were bidding for three titles in succession but their ambitions were shattered as Killoe won the title with a 0-15 to 0-12 replayed final victory.
The drawn affair was a pretty cagey one with no goals either, finishing 0-7 apiece. So what's the odds of another goal less final between the two on Sunday?
Longford Slashers manager Noel O'Brien well aware of the tough task against Killoe
Longford Slashers manager Noel O’Brien believes Sunday’s 2020 Senior Football Championship final will be a tight affair. He knows his side will face tough opposition in reigning champions Killoe.
Longford Slashers lead the Longford Roll of Honour with 16 titles, while Killoe are tied second with Clonguish on 12 titles apiece.
Killoe and Longford Slashers clash again for the Connolly Cup with attendance increased to 1500
It was a rush job in the end but the Covid delayed 2020 Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship will eventually come to a conclusion at Glennon Park Pearse Park on Sunday, throw-in 3pm.
We hope this gallery of photos from the 2012 county final replay bring back some fond memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.