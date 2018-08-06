Liam Connerton grabs 1-5 as Rathcline romp to facile victory over Young Grattans

Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 - Round 4: Rathcline 2-14 Young Grattans 0-5



It was all too easy for impressive Rathcline as they claimed their third win in this year’s Intermediate Championship on Sunday evening in Pairc Chiarán, Newtowncashel.

Two goals in the opening twenty minutes of the game from Liam Connerton and Iarla O’Sullivan sent them on their way to an emphatic 2-14 to 0-5 victory over Young Grattans.

Rathcline have secured at least a quarter-final place but a win or draw against Ballymore next Sunday will see them advance to the semi-finals.



SCORERS

RATHCLINE: Liam Connerton (1-5, 0-3 frees), Iarla O’Sullivan (1-2), Shane Kenny (0-2, 0-1 free), Aaron Madden (0-1), Shane Donohoe (0-1), Kian Gilmore (0-1), Michael Morrissey (0-1), James Hanley (0-1)

YOUNG GRATTANS: John Hand (0-4, 0-2 frees), Timmy Hegarty (0-1)

REFEREE: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon)

