Terrific Glen Kelly goal decisive as Ballymore sink Kenagh in Longford Intermediate Football Championship

Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship Group 1 - Round 4: Ballymore 2-14 Kenagh 2-11

A terrific goal from Glen Kelly eight minutes after the break proved decisive as Ballymore recorded their second win in the Mulleady Group Longford Intermediate Football Championship on Friday evening in Keenan Park, Ardagh.

The victory means Ballymore are in a good position to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Mickey O’Connor’s side enjoyed a 1-7 to 0-4 interval cushion, with the vastly experienced Bernard McElvaney firing home the Ballymore goal.



Kenagh’s Sean Canavan struck for the first of his two goals in the 37th minute as his side closed the gap to two points, 1-6 to 1-8.

However, they were quickly knocked back in their tracks as Ballymore’s Liam Gorman slipped a neat pass to Glen Kelly who finished to the net with aplomb and left Kenagh with an uphill task.

Ballymore’s Mattie Gorman picked up a second yellow card in the 55th minute and with numerical advantage, Kenagh rallied. Canavan’s 58th minute goal saw them get to within two points again.

Kenagh then spurned a couple of decent opportunities before the wily Kelly brought his tally to 1-3 and sealed Ballymore’s win.



Scorers

Ballymore: Glen Kelly (1-3), Damien Monaghan (0-5, 0-5 frees), Bernard McElvaney (1-2, 0-1 free), Ciaran Reilly (0-2), Liam Gorman (0-1), Andy Kelly (0-1).



Kenagh: Sean Canavan (2-2), Thomas McGann (0-4, all frees), Shane Doyle (0-3, 0-1 free), John Rowan (0-1), Mark Nolan (0-1)



Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).

