Longford's Darragh Greene is first Irish swimmer to break minute mark for 100m Breast Stroke
Longford's Darragh Greene is first Irish swimmer to break minute mark for 100m Breast Stroke
Longford's Darragh Greene will be involved in a dramatic swim off later on this evening in a bid to make the 100m Breast Stroke final at the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow.
Darragh became the first Irish swimmer to break the minute mark for the 100m Breast Stroke in 59.92 and is tied for the last final place in 8th!
ALSO: Listen | Longford swimmer Darragh Greene breaks his own Irish record at European Championships
In addition to setting a new Irish Senior Record, his time is also Pre Validation for the 2019 World Championships!
Darragh will swim off against Russia's Kirill Prigoda.
Ah wow @GreeneDarragh awesome swim and 1st Irish man under 60 #100Breast @swimireland That was exciting to watch.— Mick McCormack (@Swimcoach_Mick) August 3, 2018
Wow under a minute from @GreeneDarragh great swim! @swimireland @rian_greene @Ballinree7 hope you make the final after swim off #Glasgow2018— Paul Hassan (@cymyem) August 3, 2018
Oh WOW! @GreeneDarragh breaks the minute mark in 59.92 and is tied for the last FINAL place in 8th! Swim-off required! That’s also a new IRISH SENIOR RECORD & Pre Validation for 2019 World Champs! pic.twitter.com/POWdbit9b2— Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 3, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on