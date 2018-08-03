Longford's Darragh Greene is first Irish swimmer to break minute mark for  100m Breast Stroke

Longford's Darragh Greene will be involved in a dramatic swim off later on this evening in a bid to make the 100m Breast Stroke final at the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Darragh became the first Irish swimmer to break the minute mark for the 100m Breast Stroke in 59.92 and is tied for the last final place in 8th!

In addition to setting a new Irish Senior Record, his time is also Pre Validation for the 2019 World Championships!

Darragh will swim off against Russia's Kirill Prigoda.

Ah wow @GreeneDarragh awesome swim and 1st Irish man under 60 #100Breast @swimireland That was exciting to watch. August 3, 2018