Listen | Longford swimmer Darragh Greene breaks his own Irish record at European Championships

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene set an Irish record for the 100m Breaststroke at the LEN European Swimming Championships in Glasgow earlier today.



Swimming in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke and in a stacked field Greene swam to a new Irish best of 1:00.20 taking one hundredth of a second off his Irish record from April this year (1:00.21).



Commenting after the race Greene said, "I’m delighted to get back, my main focus was just to get back and to have a pb is more than that so I’m delighted overall. This morning I wasn’t happy with my turn or breakouts so it cost me a good bit, it’s good to have that mistake and still get a pb from it so I know what to work on this evening."



Greene advanced in 11th place with Olympic and World Champion Adam Peaty leading the field in 57.89.



The National Centre Dublin swimmer competes in this evening’s second semi-final at 5.39pm.

LEN European Swimming & Diving Championships in Glasgow, Scotland

Results Day 1

Heats

Mens 50m Backstroke - Shane Ryan H 24.32 ISR; Conor Ferguson H 25.08 IJR

Mens 100m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene H 1:00.20 ISR; Alex Murphy H 1:02.49

Mens 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Ireland H 3:17.55 ISR

Semi-Finals

Mens 50m Backstroke - Shane Ryan, Conor Ferguson 5.25pm

Mens 100m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene 5.39pm

