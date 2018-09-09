All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) Results (September 9)
Senior Division
Mullingar Ath 2 Clara Town 3;
Mountmellick Utd 2 Ballinahown 2;
Willow Park 3 Tullamore Town 2;
Monksland Utd 3 Derry Rovers 2;
Division 1
Horseleap Utd 2 Clonaslee Utd 2;
Towerhill Rovers 7 Mullingar Town 2;
Rosenallis 3 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1;
Gallen Utd 2 Coolraine 1;
Division 1 Saturday
Dynamoe Rooskey 1 Camlin Utd 5;
UCL Harps 1 Colmcille Celtic 3;
Moydow FC 3 Castlepollard Celtic 2;
Grange Utd 9 Gaels Utd 2;
Division 2
Gentex FC 7 Stradbally Town 2;
St Carthages Ath 0 Moate Celtic 2;
O’Moore FC 4 FC Killoe 0;
Division 3
Kinnegad Juniors 0 BBC Utd 3;
Raharney Utd 1 Banagher Utd 2;
Division 4
Clara Town 3 Clonmore Utd 1;
Abbeyleix Ath 2 Mountmellick Celtic 1;
Riverside FC 0 Rosenallis 2;
St Cormacs Ath 3 Maryborough 7;
Kenagh Utd 3 Monksland Utd 3;
Womens Division
Bealnamulla 1 Clara Town 1;
Birr Town 0 Killeigh Ladies 4;
Under 17 Premier Division
Abbeyleix Ath 5 Mullingar Ath 0;
Portlaoise 6 Willow Park 1;
St Francis 3 Emo Celtic 4;
Under 17 Division 1
Rosenallis AFC 7 Horseleap Utd 2;
Under 19 Division
Mullingar Ath 1 Willow Park 7;
Edenderry Town 5 Tullamore Town 2;
