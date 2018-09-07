Far superior Cork City crush Longford Town in the FAI Cup

Longford Town crashed to a crushing defeat against Cork City in a completely one-sided FAI Cup quarter-final at City Calling Stadium on Friday night.

Longford Town . . . 0 Cork City . . . 7

It was a nightmare experience for Neale Fenn’s side against far superior opposition who scored seven goals in this demolition job watched by the big official attendance of 1,181.

Without commanding central defender Daniel O’Reilly, who was serving a one match suspension, this was always going to be a real uphill battle for Longford against the current Premier Division champions and FAI Cup holders and so it proved.

From the moment Cork broke the deadlock in the 21st minute with Gearoid Morrissey getting the vital touch to direct the ball into the corner of the net, the writing was on the wall for the home side who conceded a second goal in the 24th minute.

A cross from the always dangerous Karl Sheppard picked out Kieran Sadlier in front of the posts and he made no mistake to hit the target with a powerful header.

Soon after Dylan McGlade went close for the Town when his shot was deflected out for a corner but the midlanders suffered a severe setback when Darren Meenan was sent-off in the 39th minute.

Referee Ray Matthews branded Meenan with a straight red card for a tackle on Sadlier, which appeared to be a harsh decision, and that means the Longford player will be suspended for the crucial First Division league clash away to Drogheda next Friday night.

Things went from bad to worse for ten men Town in the second half and the third goal for Cork materialised in the 54th minute when Ronan Coughlan finished the ball to the net following a scramble in the box.

Sadlier grabbed the fourth goal in the 70th minute and Cork continued to run riot with former Town player Josh O’Hanlon getting his name on the scoresheet in the 76th minute with the substitute not long on the pitch.

The impressive Sadlier blasted a spectacular 30 yards strike to the roof of the net in the 88th minute to complete his hat-trick and Longford’s tale of woe was complete when another substitute Barry McNamee was left with the simple task of slotting the ball over the line in the 90th minute.

LONGFORD TOWN: Michael Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Michael McDonnell, Tristan Noack-Hofmann, Karl Chambers; Peter Hopkins, Darren Meenan, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra, Dylan McGlade; Jamie Doyle.

Subs:- Tumelo Tlou for Hopkins (61 mins); Eoin O’Neill for McGlade (66 mins); Dean Dillon for Doyle (74 mins).

CORK CITY: Peter Cherrie; Steven Beattie, Alan Bennett, Aaron Barry, Shane Griffin; Gary Buckley, Gearoid Morrissey, Jimmy Keohane, Kieran Sadlier; Karl Sheppard, Ronan Coughlan.

Subs:- Barry McNamee for Bennett (57 mins); Shane Daly-Butz for Sheppard (69 mins); Josh O’Hanlon for Morrissey (69 mins).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Mullingar).



