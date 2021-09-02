World leading financial services company creating 400 new jobs in Ireland

One of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors will establish a new, 400-strong team in Ireland.

State Street Corporation have revealed that its latest venture will be done in a proactive move to provide technology infrastructure and cyber security services to support group operations globally.

The new unit will be located at IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny, where State Street already employs approximately 600 out of its 2,000 staff in Ireland, and where the firm is in the process of developing a new state-of-the-art office.

State Street will employ up to 400 people across a variety of high value, experienced and graduate level roles over the next two years, including:

Programming

Cybersecurity Operations Analysts

Cybersecurity Instrumentation Engineers

Data Scientists

Cybersecurity Architects (Network, Identify Access Management and BlockChain)

Cybersecurity Forensics/Investigations

Penetration Testers and I.T. Governance

Risk and Compliance experts

Tadhg Young, State Street's head of Ireland, said about the news: "We are very pleased that Ireland and Kilkenny will benefit from this very substantial investment and the addition of high value, sustainable jobs."

"Today’s jobs announcement, alongside plans for our new state-of-the-art office development in Kilkenny, marks a further strengthening of our presence and commitment to the region for years to come."

He elaborated: "Ireland’s tech ecosystem and financial services credentials alongside Kilkenny’s central location and access to talent from third level institutions in Dublin, Carlow, Waterford and beyond were all compelling factors in our location decision."

"I wish to thank the IDA for their continuing support of State Street, and I strongly encourage anyone seeking a new career opportunity in a great location and with great prospects for professional development to check out our new roles."

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, also welcomed the news, referring to it as "a fantastic boost for Kilkenny."

The Tánaiste said: "Ireland’s highly skilled and experienced workforce continues to attract the very best investment across the country. This announcement is further evidence of the phenomenal work the IDA is doing to attract and retain FDI in Ireland – the new unit will be based in the IDA’s Kilkenny Business Park."

"I wish all involved every success," he concluded.

The Corporation's announcement coincides with the first anniversary of State Street’s support for the Rethink Ireland €1.5 million Ability to Work Fund.

In Ireland, State Street is the largest provider of fund administration and custody services with $1.7tn in assets serviced across all asset classes. The Irish group also manages $317bn within its investment management division SSGA.

The fund, which is managed in association with the Department of Social Protection & the Department of Rural and Community Development, was set up tp develop the talents and skills of those living with a disability.

State Street celebrates both 25 years in Ireland and 20 years in Kilkenny this year.