Any takers? Former Co Kerry pub with two bedrooms on the market for just €70k

Into the West! Jesse James Tavern for sale with two bedrooms

A former pub in Co Kerry is for sale. 

The Jesse James Tavern in Asdee, Listowel if going under the  hammer at the next BidX1 auction.

The single storey building has residential accommodation to the rear.

The property comprises an open plan bar and lounge area together with two bedrooms to the rear.

 The property extends to approximately 239 sq.m (2,572 sq.ft).

Listowel is located approximately 27km north of Tralee and 15km east of Ballybunion.

Transport links include the R551 and the N69 providing access to Limerick and Tralee.

The property is situated on the R551 within the small village of Asdee. 

Surrounding occupiers include Jack Js Public House and The Buildings Equestrian Centre.

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


