Any takers? Former Co Kerry pub with two bedrooms on the market for just €70k

A former pub in Co Kerry is for sale.
The Jesse James Tavern in Asdee, Listowel if going under the hammer at the next BidX1 auction.
The single storey building has residential accommodation to the rear.
The property comprises an open plan bar and lounge area together with two bedrooms to the rear.
The property extends to approximately 239 sq.m (2,572 sq.ft).
Listowel is located approximately 27km north of Tralee and 15km east of Ballybunion.
Transport links include the R551 and the N69 providing access to Limerick and Tralee.
The property is situated on the R551 within the small village of Asdee.
Surrounding occupiers include Jack Js Public House and The Buildings Equestrian Centre.
All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford.
All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance.
Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail.
While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal.
Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
Court decision to overturn contentious Derryadd windfarm plan to pave way for mid Shannon Wilderness Park
Government leaders are facing fresh calls this morning to advance plans for a mid Shannon Wilderness Park in the wake of a High Court decision to overturn planning permission for a 24 strong Bord na Mona Windfarm in south Longford.
The Co Longford Youth Services LGBTI group, WYLD, presented Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross with the Progress Pride Flag which will fly outside Longford County Council offices for the month of June
