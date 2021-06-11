Top Garda tips to protect your home if you're away on holidays
Gardaí are encouraging people to lock up, light up and secure their homes.
If your home is going to be vacant, ask a trusted neighbour or family member to conduct frequent checks of the property at different times of the day to note any signs of trespassing or interference.
Ensure the house alarm is set.
Check all doors and windows are secure. (Use deadbolt locks if property is to be vacant for long periods).
Install timers on internal lights and motion detectors on external lights to make the house appear occupied and offer natural surveillance of the property.
Ensure that the building doesn't look neglected. Cut the grass, trim hedges etc.
Ask a neighbour to collect post or if you are going to be away for longer periods arrange a ‘mail minder’ service with An Post to retain post for collection and place a ‘No Junk Mail’ sign on letter-box.
Inform the local Garda station about the premises being vacant to afford passing attention on patrols.
For more information see www.garda.ie
