Man found in possession of parts from stolen cars to be sentenced in Longford this week

A man who pleaded guilty to a number of handling stolen property charges has been told that he will need to have “significant recompense” in court on Friday if he wants to avoid a lengthy custodial sentence.

Robertas Vadeika (34) was charged with handling parts from a number of vehicles which had been reported stolen.

At a sitting of Longford Circuit Court in Tullamore last Thursday evening, Garda Brendan Lynn gave evidence of a search carried out at Mr Vadeika’s business premises at Knockloughlin House, Knockloughlin on July 12, 2019.

Gda Lynn explained that the yard was “populated well with scrapped and intact vehicles and a large number of parts”.

Gardaí discovered a BMW roof line belonging to a white BMW which had been reported stolen from Northern Ireland on June 18, 2016; an engine belonging to a Landrover Discovery reported stolen from the UK on June 26, 2019; an engine from a 2018 grey Nissan Qashqai stolen from Northern Ireland on July 10, 2019; four doors and a boot lid from a grey Nissan Qashqai and a roof lining from the same vehicle; an engine from a Peugeot reported stolen from Gowna on March 17, 2019; and an engine from an Audi A6, which had been reported stolen from Ashbourne, Co Meath on February 14, 2019.

Judge Keenan Johnson noted that “the probation report says he admits that the parts were very cheap and that in the back of his mind he was aware they were stolen”.

“That to me is an admission,” he said.

“A significant sum has to be in court the next day if this man wants to avoid a custodial sentence. This type of offending will not be tolerated.”

On receiving payslips indicating Mr Vadeika’s income was just €650 a month, Judge Johnson demanded “a fuller financial picture” because he does not “accept those payslips as an accurate report”.

Mr Vadeika is due to reappear before Longford District Court on Friday, June 11.