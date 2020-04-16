Kia Motors wins big at the World Car of the Year Awards

Kia Corporation has won big at the 2020 World Car Awards with the Telluride named ‘World Car of the Year’ and the Soul EV ‘World Urban Car.

The winners of the World Car Awards are decided by an independent international jury made up of 86 highly-experienced, well-respected automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world.

The Kia Telluride is not available in Europe but is sold across North America and in many of Kia’s global markets. It can seat up to eight passengers. The SUV has already been crowned North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and MotorTrend SUV of the Year, among others.

The fully-electric Kia Soul EV was named the ideal car for the city by the jury, combining zero-emission performance and impressive electric range with a compact body, bold design, and high levels of practicality.

Ireland’s motoring journalists choose the Kia e-Soul as Continental Tyres Irish Car of the Year for 2020 in November 2019 so it currently holds that prestigious title. It was the first time that an electric car took Irish Car of the Year title. Distinctive in style, it comes with a high spec and a range of 452kms from a single charge which is a greater all-electric range than many more expensive electric vehicles. Prices start at €35,995 including VRT relief and SEAI grant.