Search

08 Nov 2022

Late Jimmy Reilly was a proud Granard man and a very loyal supporter of Longford Town

Late Jimmy Reilly was a proud Granard man and a very loyal supporter of Longford Town

The James (Jim) Reilly Ballymorris, Granard, Longford

Reporter:

Sean Kilbride

08 Nov 2022 7:02 PM

Email:

bunlahynotes5@gmail.com

Feelings of sadness and genuine regret descended on Granard and the surrounding area on Friday morning, October 21 last as the news became known that Jim Reilly of Ballymorris had passed to his eternal reward following a very short illness in the Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

Beloved husband of Rose (nee McKeon), Jim was predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie-Mary and his sisters Rita Higgins and Mena Donohoe.

Jim, or Jimmy to his many friends, was a very popular gentleman with all sections of society and he could have a conversation with young and the not so young alike.

Jim was a proud Granard man who was involved in all that's good in the parish and was always ready to help when called upon.

As a young man and like many of his age Jim headed to England to make his living and it was here he met the love of his life Rose McKeon from Crott and soon they were married and started out in life together.

Jim worked on the building sites in London but his plan was always to return to his native Granard and when the time was right he and Rose achieved this and he set up his own painting business and this was very successful as Jim believed in doing a good job and in satisfying his customers.

Before leaving for England he played football for his beloved St Mary's and won many medals and on his return he got involved in the club and helped in training and transporting players to matches and he always had great stories to tell about different games.

Jim also loved the game of soccer and was a very loyal supporter of Longford Town and was a regular at their home games and he made many friends there who will sorely miss him.

Jim had a great interest in all sports and loved putting on a small bet, just as he would say "to have an interest in it". He loved to talk about the old traditions and was one of the last to continue to go on a "ceile" to a friend's house and on a personal note we had the pleasure of his company every Thursday night for years.

Jim could be a little mischievous at times and loved to start a debate about football or politics and he would always be ready to disagree just for the sake of disagreeing.

A man of great faith Jim had a great knowledge of his religion and with Rose loved attending Mass in St Mary's and he was a very loyal supporter of the parish and was always ready to help in parish events.

Jim's remains reposed in the family home on Tuesday, October 25 and family, friends and neighbours all came to say a fond farewell to a much loved gentleman and to offer sincere sympathy to Rose and the extended family and on Wednesday morning Jim made his final journey to his beloved St Mary's and the hearse was flanked by a Guard of honour from St Mary's GAA club as it travelled up the hill.

Following his funeral Mass Jim was removed to the Lakeland's crematorium, cavan for cremation in accordance with his wishes and again he was accompanied by family and friends.

We offer sincere sympathy to his beloved wife of over 60 years, Rose, and to the Higgins and McKeon families at this sad time. May he rest in peace. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media