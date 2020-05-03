Late Patrick Rattigan was well respected in the farming community

We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Harry Rattigan, Carrick, Ballymore, Co Westmeath on the death of his brother Pat on April 5, 2020 at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home.

Pat is predeceased by his brother Hubert and sisters Sr Frances and Sr Columba.

He was one of nature’s gentlemen who was admired and respected by his farming community, a kind neighbour and friend to many.

Our condolences also at this sad time to Pat’s cousins, the McGann family, Terlicken and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.