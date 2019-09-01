Longford mourns death of talented musician Jimmy Hussey: the song has ended, but the memories will live on

The song has ended, but the memories will live on. A poignant line on the death notice of talented and very popular local musician Jimmy Hussey who passed to his eternal reward suddenly on Saturday last, August 31.

Upon learning of Jimmy’s death, Ballyleague Renewal posted a tribute message on their Facebook page: “Our village is still reeling after the sudden death of this great man.

“A regular sight on our streets on his treasured Harley, he has a musical place guaranteed in our town’s history and helped create a lifetime of cherished memories for us all.

“Tonight his family is in mourning and we mourn with them but over the next few days we will celebrate his brilliance behind the mic and the lasting contribution he made to our community. Farewell Jimmy. Rest in Peace.”

Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Jenny, the highly regarded and respected Jimmy died at his home, 10 Lough Ree, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon.



Formerly from Congress Terrace, Longford, the late Jimmy Hussey will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39KN66) on Tuesday, September 3 from 4pm (with a 15 minute break at 6pm) concluding with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass is on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mullingar MRI Scanner Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family Home private at all times please.

Sympathy is extended to his wife and best friend Mary, his children Jonathon and Chloe, brothers Sean and Pat, sisters Mary Ireland and Margaret Grogan, brothers-in-law James Ireland, John Grogan, John and Joe Finnegan, sisters-in-law Dee and Mary Hussey and Letitia Burke, aunt Teresa, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends.

In addition to his music, Jimmy loved taking his Harley out for a spin on the open road and he also enjoyed gaelic football.

His musical talents saw him entertain people at gigs and family occasions across the region and news of his passing came as a huge shock.

Young musician David Kiernan posted on Facebook: “Jimmy Hussey was one of the finest musicians from Longford and It was a pleasure to have known him and have him back me in bands over the last few years. Jimmy was a gentleman and always gave me sound advice when I was starting off. Rip Jimmy! You will be sadly missed!”

Another Facebook tribute read: “Absolutely devastated. Condolences to all the Hussey and Finnegan families. We'll certainly miss the roar of the Harley heading out of Lough Ree park. Life can be so cruel. Jimmy was a great neighbour. Heaven’s gain is certainly our loss. RIP Jimmy.”