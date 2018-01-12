Killoe GAA icon Seamus Igoe laid to rest

The news of the death of Seamus Igoe on Monday, January 1, 2018 was received with a great sense of loss by all in his beloved parish of Killoe and indeed by all who knew him.

The greatest sense of loss is of course felt by his wife Nan and his children Patricia, Anne, Caroline, James and Dermot and to them we join with all the community in tendering our sincerest sympathy on their sad loss.

Apart from his family, Seamus’s other great passion was Killoe GAA. As an outstanding footballer he continued a great Igoe family tradition.

He was an ever present and leading player on that much revered Killoe team of the late fifties and early sixties which won the Leader Cup in 1959 and reached its zenith with the senior championship win of 1960.

Operating between the half forward line and midfield Seamus was a beacon of skill on a team that was truly a galaxy of stars.

The Longford Leader match report from the 1960 final records Seamus valuable contribution as follows; ‘Seamus Igoe also had a great game. He was placed at right half forward but more often than not he was lending a hand at midfield. He scored three lovely points from far out, a feat we rarely see these days.’

In an era where coaching was unheard of Seamus had every skill of the game, the controlled solo run, beautiful side step, he was a deft kicker and passer and above all a resplendent fetcher of the ball.

It is not just for his skills as a footballer that we remember Seamus but more for his great loyalty to Emmett Og during the barren years.

Killoe’s rise to the summit of Longford football in 1960 was deserved and hard earned and few would have predicted that their stay at the top would have been so brief. Ravished by emigration and internal strife, by 1963 the vessel that was Emmet Og was treading water and running aground fast.

Lesser men might have lowered the life boats but not Seamus - he was quick to the bridge and unstintingly gave of his time to insure that the club remained afloat through the stormy waters to eventually take its place at the head of the fleet again. He served as Club Secretary in 1964 and 1966 and as Treasurer for seven consecutive years from 1970 to 1976.

Seamus never sought the limelight or high office, always had his own opinion but never was opinionated. He was a meticulous treasurer and although the finances were of shoe string proportions Seamus always ensured that the bills were paid and in particular that there was always enough money to pay club registration and team affiliation expenses. Travel or any other expenses were unheard of or sought.

He had an extraordinary pride in and passion for the green and white both as a player and a mentor - something he imbued in everybody who worked alongside him. It is no coincidence that so many of those who played under Seamus went on to take leading roles in the club’s administration in later years.

Seamus was always to the forefront of club development and in January 1974 he along with other club stalwarts marked out the foundations for the dressing-rooms in Cullyfad.

When his playing career concluded, Seamus served as a team manager and selector with many of the Club teams including the Intermediate Championship winning team of 1977.

For a man who had scaled the heights as a player he had an exceptional level of patience with those of us who struggled to do the basics on a football field. No matter how big the defeat or how great the disappointment his words were always encouraging. There would always be another day.

Above all else Seamus was a gentleman and passion or pride never got in the way of his innate sense of decency and fair play.

Seamus you will be missed and remembered with great fondness by those who were lucky enough to know you.

Seamus was a very worthy recipient of the Killoe Hall of Fame award in 2004 and served as President of the Emmet Og Club in recent years.

I have spoken a lot of your playing prowess and contribution to the GAA, but it does not define you - your life was a much bigger circle than that.

You were a skilled and dedicated craftsman, a witty and helpful work colleague, a willing and tireless community worker and above all a devoted family man. Just some of the things that mark you out as special. Gentleness, integrity and loyalty were your guiding pillars in a life well lived. May you rest in peace.

The late Seamus ‘Jim’ Igoe, Lissavaddy, Killoe is deeply regretted by his loving wife Nan, daughters Patricia, Anne and Caroline, sons James and Dermot, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Vincent, sister Mary (Ford), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. He was laid to rest on Thursday, January 4 following Funeral Mass at St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

J.D.

Pictured above:

Left: The Killoe team who captured the Junior League title in 1956. Back row from left: P. Hagan, J. Bracken, J. Quinn, T. McGoldrick, M. Lynch, S. McGuire, S. McGoey, J. Quinn, D. Igoe. Front row: J. Columb, L. Quinn, M. Finn, B. Morgan, M. Bracken, Seamus Igoe, T. Morgan. Right: The late Seamus Igoe.