Killoe GAA icon Seamus Igoe laid to rest
The news of the death of Seamus Igoe on Monday, January 1,
The greatest sense of loss is of course felt by his wife Nan and his children Patricia, Anne, Caroline, James and Dermot and to
Apart from his family, Seamus’s other great passion was Killoe GAA. As an outstanding
Operating between the half forward line and midfield Seamus was a beacon of skill on a team that was truly a galaxy of stars.
The Longford Leader match report from the 1960 final records Seamus valuable contribution as follows; ‘Seamus Igoe also had a great game. He was placed at right half forward but more often than not he was lending a hand at midfield. He scored three lovely points from far out, a feat we rarely see these days.’
In an era where coaching was unheard of Seamus had every skill of the game, the controlled solo run, beautiful side step, he was a deft kicker and passer and above all a resplendent fetcher of the ball.
It is not just for his skills as a footballer that we remember Seamus but more for his great loyalty to Emmett Og during the barren years.
Killoe’s rise to the summit of Longford football in 1960 was deserved and hard earned and few would have predicted that their stay at the top would have been so brief. Ravished by emigration and internal strife, by 1963 the vessel that was Emmet Og was treading water and running aground fast.
Seamus never sought the limelight or high office, always had his own opinion but never was opinionated. He was a meticulous treasurer and although the finances were of shoe string proportions Seamus always ensured that the bills were paid and in particular that there was always enough money to pay club registration and team affiliation expenses. Travel or any other expenses were unheard of or sought.
He had an extraordinary pride in and passion for the green and white both as a player and a mentor - something he imbued in everybody who worked alongside him. It is no coincidence that so many of those who played under Seamus went on to take leading roles in the club’s administration in later years.
When his playing career concluded, Seamus served as a team manager and selector with many of the Club teams including the Intermediate Championship winning team of 1977.
Seamus was a very worthy recipient of the Killoe Hall of Fame award in 2004 and served as President of the Emmet Og Club in recent years.
I have spoken a lot of your playing prowess and contribution to the GAA, but it does not define you - your life was a much bigger circle than that.
You were a skilled and dedicated craftsman, a witty and helpful work colleague, a willing and tireless community worker and above all a devoted family man. Just some of the things that mark you out as special. Gentleness, integrity and loyalty were your guiding pillars in a life well lived. May you rest in peace.
The late Seamus ‘Jim’ Igoe, Lissavaddy, Killoe is deeply regretted by his loving wife Nan, daughters Patricia, Anne and Caroline, sons James and Dermot, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Vincent, sister Mary (Ford), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. He was laid to rest on Thursday, January 4 following Funeral Mass at St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad.
Left: The Killoe team who captured the Junior League title in 1956. Back row from left: P. Hagan, J. Bracken, J. Quinn, T. McGoldrick, M. Lynch, S. McGuire, S. McGoey, J. Quinn, D. Igoe. Front row: J. Columb, L. Quinn, M. Finn, B. Morgan, M. Bracken, Seamus Igoe, T. Morgan. Right: The late Seamus Igoe.