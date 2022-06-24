Family Carers Ireland opens new Longford Westmeath Support Centre

Family Carers Ireland’s new Longford Westmeath Carer Support Centre on Castle Street in Mullingar was officially opened on Thursday by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler, who was joined by party colleague and fellow Minister of State, Longford Westmeath TD Robert Troy.

The centre will offer services to fam­ily carers across Westmeath and Longford including information and advocacy regarding their rights and entitlements; training and workshops; support in accessing respite; group meetings and social events to help combat isolation; advice on care planning and crisis support.

Through its national network of carer support centres and National Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24, Family Carers Ireland supports the 500,000+ people in Ireland who provide care for loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges, or addiction.

Paul Farrell, Family Carers Ireland Longford Westmeath Carer Supports Manager, said, “Our new centre will provide vital supports and services to family carers right across Longford and Westmeath. I would encourage anyone locally who is caring for a loved one to pick up the phone or drop in for a chat and let us help you. This will be a welcoming space for family carers, and we are looking forward to resuming face-to-face activities including our peer support groups and social events which allow family carers to connect with others who understand their role.”

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD said, “I am very honoured to be in attendance here today in Mullingar for the opening of Family Carers Ireland’s new Carer Support Centre. I recognise the important role that family carers play in the provision of care in Ireland. Family carers are the backbone of care provision in our country and care for the most vulnerable in our society. Whether caring for a child or a parent with a disability or illness or an elderly family member, carers, through their selfless hard work, knowledge and compassion enhance the quality of life of the most vulnerable in our society on a daily basis. I also wish to acknowledge the hard work done by everybody in the opening of this new Support Centre.”

Local TD and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy said, “Today is an important day for family carers across Longford and Westmeath and it is a privilege for me to be here to mark the opening of the new Carer Support Centre in Mullingar. This centre will be an invaluable resource and support for those caring for family members in the community. I was delighted to work with Family Carers Ireland to ensure this vital advocacy and support network remained in Mullingar and want to acknowledge all who made this centre possible. The past two years have been extraordinarily challenging, and I want to pay tribute to the carers across Longford and Westmeath who are the backbone of the community, providing care for the most vulnerable our society. Often the care and support by family carers goes unseen but it is very much appreciated, and I hope this centre will enable them to connect with each other, share knowledge, and seek support as they need.”