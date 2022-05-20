Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre closes

The Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre, located at Clonguish GAA Club, which has up to this week administered 43,946 vaccinations will close from today, Friday, May 20.

However, in Longford - eleven GP practices and eight pharmacies will continue to provide vaccinations.

The HSE said this evening that due to a large reduction in the numbers of people presenting at Covid-19 vaccination centres nationally, the HSE has developed a national plan for vaccination centres and has taken the decision to reduce the number to 15 centres across the country.

A spokesperson stated, "The HSE consider that there will be enough vaccination capacity in these 15 centres in addition to participating GPs and pharmacies who will also continue to provide Covid-19 vaccinations."

The HSE statement continued, "Of the fifteen centres nationally, three of these centres will be in Midlands Louth Meath. These centres located in Simonstown Gaels in Navan, Fairways Dundalk and Portlaoise will continue to provide a service in Midlands Louth Meath CHO.

"This will mean that the Centres operating in Longford, Offaly and Westmeath will close in line with national plan.

"The HSE would like to acknowledge all those who worked in the Centres that are to close, the organisations and agencies who supported the work in these centres and most importantly to all those who presented for vaccination at these centres."

Des O’Flynn, CHO Midlands Louth Meath said it was important to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff in the three centres that are closing, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath who supported the delivery of the vaccination programme at these centres.

“These staff have worked tirelessly to vaccinate our communities as speedily and safely as possible. This is reflected in the number of vaccines – more than 296,000 in total in the three centres – this tells its own story and speaks volumes of the huge effort made by staff.The support and cooperation of colleagues across the wider HSE, as well as from local representatives was also very welcome.

"I would also like to thank the people of the Midlands and all members of the public for availing of the facilities to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and loved ones and their communities. Vaccines are working and are helping to prevent severe illness across the county,” he concluded.