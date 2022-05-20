‘I’ll be back’: Longford welcomes Terminator Squirrel to Market Square

The T-1911 Terminator Squirrel was among four new squirrels unveiled in Longford town’s busy Market Square on Friday afternoon as part of the Iora Nua Squirrel’s reimagined public art project.

‘I’ll be back’ was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous catchphrase from the 1984 science fiction film The Terminator and there were many curious eyes as the four large-scale fibreglass squirrel sculptures - Mystic Squirrel, Myths and Legends, Mr Nuts and Terminator Squirrel - arrived in the county town.

Iora Nua is the culmination of a three-year project between Mide Arts Group member and project founder Shane Crossan and Kilkenny based sculptor Tom Duffy.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan officially unveiled the new squirrels and Longford Decade of Centenaries committee member Eamonn Brennan was MC for the ceremony.

The commissioned artists include Mary Flemming, Phil Atkinson and Kevin Flood.

Shane Crossan explained, “Iora Nua is a temporary public art project intended to support the development work of towns and villages, by bringing some colour and fun to the built environment.”

Iora Nua (‘Iora’ is the Irish for squirrel) is a partnership project with County Longford Arts Office and is funded by the Creative Ireland programme and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. The project is also part of Longford County Council’s place making programme.

In February, the first squirrel, Mr Nuts, was officially unveiled at the gates of Castle Forbes in Newtownforbes.

It is also planned to deliver the squirrels to locations in Granard and Ballymahon municipal districts.

Pictured alongside the T-1911 Terminator Squirrel which was unveiled on Friday afternoon in Market Square, Longford as part of the Iora Nua Squirrel’s reimagined public art project were Sculptor Tom Duffy, Cllr Seamus Butler, artist Phil Atkinson, Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Mide Arts Group member and Iora Nua project founder Shane Crossan, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, artist Mary Flemming, Cllr Martin Monaghan, artist Kevin Flood, Longford Decade of Centenaries committee member Eamonn Brennan and Longford County Council Arts Officer Fergus Kennedy