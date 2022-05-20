Search

20 May 2022

Quartet given bail over Longford public order incident

Gardaí

Four people have been bailed after appearing in court in Longford this afternoon following an alleged public order incident in the county town yesterday

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

20 May 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Two men and two women have appeared in court this afternoon charged in connection to a public order incident in Longford town yesterday afternoon which resulted in the alleged assault of a man and his mobile phone being taken. 

Ronan and Mary Nevin, both of 3 Camlin Mews, Longford, together with Robbie Delaney (34), 3 Cuírt An Oir, Killashee Street, Longford and Grainne Hussey (40), Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford were charged with a string of alleged public order offences arising out of an incident at Lower Main Street, Longford on Thursday.

Ronan Nevin (41) was charged with allegedly obstructing two gardaí, assaulting a male and of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

Ms Nevin (37) was similarly charged with allegedly wilfully resisting gardaí along with two further alleged public order offences.

Ms Hussey appeared charged with allegedly removing evidential property from gardaí John Fitzmaurice and Glenn Horan, of being found drunk in public along with a charge of allegedly assaulting Garda Horan contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Mr Delaney was charged with section 4 and 6 public order as well as allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth €200 from a man in the Fee Court area of town along with €50 in cash.

The 34-year-old was further charged with allegedly impeding both gardaí and the theft of a set of handcuffs.

All four were granted bail subject to a number of conditions ahead of a next scheduled court appearance on June 14.  

Local News

