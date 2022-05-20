Long serving St Mel's College Longford principal to step down as successor is announced

Declan Rowley (left) and Malachy Flanagan (right)
The new principal of St Mel's College has been announced as long serving head teacher Declan Rowley prepares to step down after almost a decade at the helm.
Mayo native Malachy Flanagan's appointment was confirmed earlier today in a move which will see one Killoe GAA stalwart make way for another.
Mr Flanagan is a former St Mel's College teacher and the present sitting principal of Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, a post he has held for the past six years.
Quartet given bail over Longford public order incident
Two men and two women have appeared in court this afternoon charged in connection to a public order incident in Longford town yesterday afternoon which resulted in the alleged assault of a man and his mobile phone being taken.
It's anticipated Mr Flanagan will formally take over from Mr Rowley when the 58-year-old formally calls time on his three decade long association with the Longford town secondary school at the end of August.
"It is a very positive appointment and one which will bring the school forward from the already very strong position it is in," said an upbeat Mr Rowley this evening.
Four people have been bailed after appearing in court in Longford this afternoon following an alleged public order incident in the county town yesterday
The Garda Roads Policing Unit: Longford gardaí arrest disqualified driver under influence of cannabis who turned away from checkpoint
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.