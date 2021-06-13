Longford fishing projects can now avail of new funding streams
Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2021 this week and it is open for applications from suitable angling events and initiatives in Longford and nationwide.
The programme, which is one of the main funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, resulting in an investment of €30,000 to support novice anglers and angling tourism in Ireland.
In Longford, four initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme in 2019.
They included: Lough Ree Angling Hub 'Give Angling a Go' Coaching Sessions in Lanesboro organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub, Lough Ree International Coarse Fishing Festival in Lanesboro organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub, Lanesboro Autumn Angling Festival 2019 in Lanesboro organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub and the Lough Ree International Pike Classic 2019 at Lough Ree which was organised by Lough Ree Angling Hub.
Due to public health guidelines around the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sponsorship Programme didn’t go ahead in 2020 but in 2019, it supported 45 angling competitions to showcase Ireland’s angling resource and contribution to local economies.
Over 800 anglers travelled from outside Ireland to participate in these competitions.
A total of 37 Coaching and Juvenile events, aimed at novice and young anglers with a view to increasing participation in the sport, along with five public awareness events and angling-related initiatives were supported in 2019. In total, over 600 juvenile and novice anglers participated in these initiatives.
Eligible events and categories in the 2021 Inland Fisheries Ireland Sponsorship Programme are as follows:
Initiatives that support novice anglers and sustainable angling tourism are “key priorities” for funding in 2021, according to Suzanne Campion the Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland. Launching the programme, she said: “We are delighted to make financial support available in 2021 to support key priority projects and events that will support novice and junior anglers and help grow sustainable angling tourism here in Ireland.
"The past year has shown us all how important engaging in outdoor activities has been for people’s physical and mental wellbeing and the Sponsorship Programme has a focus on encouraging new and novice anglers to enjoy the outdoors more by participating in angling in a sustainable manner.
"In addition to supporting those who are holding a rod for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity to inform novice anglers about conservation and protection of our precious wild fisheries. As the deadline to apply under the Sponsorship Programme is Friday, June 25 we are encouraging all angling clubs, groups and associations to get in touch with us in Inland Fisheries Ireland and apply for funding through the programme.”
Applications for funding from the Sponsorship Programme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative. The programme will remain open for funding applications until June 25 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year.
The application process opens at 9am this Friday, June 11. Applicants will have to register to apply or if they are already registered, just log in and fill in the application form. Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to the programme requirements. Find more here.
Longford hurlers relegated as Monaghan hold out for win in frantic finish
Needing a positive result to avoid relegation to the bottom tier of the National Hurling League, Longford lost out by a point against Monaghan in a frantic finish to the Division 3A clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
