Two garda cars burnt out in attack at garda station

Dundalk Garda Station (File photo)
Two Garda cars were destroyed in an arson attack on Dundalk Garda station yesterday morning.
Gardaí from Dundalk have said that they are currently investigating the incident, which took place at approximately 2:30pm this morning.
The cars, one marked and one unmarked, were destroyed in the incident.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The scene at the station has currently been preserved and is being technically examined.
Gardaí have said that there have been no arrests made and that investigations remain ongoing.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.