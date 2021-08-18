Signed Mayo Jersey up for grabs as Longford's Jillian McNulty raises money for Cystic Fibrosis

Mayo beating Dublin in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals on Saturday evening was the story of the weekend and what better way to celebrate than with a signed Mayo Jersey?
Longford Cystic Fibrosis campaigner, Jillian McNulty is holding a draw to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis.
The jersey is signed by all the Mayo players, including man of the match, Padraig O’Hora.
The draw will take place on September 4 - just one week before the All-Ireland Final - via Facebook live.
Entries cost €5 each and you can enter as many times as you like. The final entry closes at 6pm on Friday, September 3.
Enter via Revolut (@gilliaepzy), PayPal (cystic5roses@hotmail.com) or Bank Transfer (message the Signed Mayo Jersey Facebook page for details) or cash.
Please ensure you include your name, address and contact number.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.