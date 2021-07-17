Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Longford as high temperatures are forecast for the week
MET Éireann is advising that temperatures will remain high for the coming week.
The national High Temperature Advisory, issued this Saturday evening, takes effect from Midday on Sunday and remains valid until Friday afternoon.
"Continuing very warm until Friday, with day time temperatures into the high twenties and very humid at night with temperatures staying in the mid to high teens," it reads.
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Longford. Valid from Sun. 18/07 @ 12PM until Fri. 23/07 @ 12PM, see https://t.co/0pK5CrGpG8 Powered by https://t.co/8Fi51gjtHf https://t.co/XwPQVHL1Ue— Longford County Council (@longfordcoco) July 17, 2021
Temperatures as high as 28 degrees were reported in many parts of the country on Saturday.
For advice and more information see gov.ie/summerready
