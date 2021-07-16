Watch | Bubbly flows as Longford woman wins life changing prize of a new house and car

The bubbly was flowing and there were huge celebrations as a young Longford woman won a newly-built three bedroom home in the heart of Armagh city, complete with a brand new Volkswagen Golf car!

Katie Godfrey from Ballinalee was absolutely shocked and amazed with her win in the McKinney Competitions raffle.

“You’d never think you could win a house and a car. It is out of this world, it is life changing,” she enthused when accepting the keys to her prizes.

Katie also had the option of selecting a cash alternative prize of £200,000 tax free but she chose the house and car.

A thrilled Katie, who was accompanied by her mum and dad, and her sister Aisling and brother William, revealed at the prize giving, “It is absolutely incredible, I was obsessed with the pictures of the house. It is fabulous, I couldn’t design a house better myself. I can’t believe it. I love the colour of the car and I could see myself driving it!”

She added, “When I told Dad, initially, I had won, he told me he was a scam! And not to be getting my hopes up. But he eventually came around to it in real life.”

Katie said her success was ‘potluck’, remarking, “Genuinely it was my first time entering. I’ve never won anything before and this is the first competition I’ve ever entered. I don’t play the Lotto. People who are betting, you are wasting your time and your money. This is the first time I have bought a ticket and I ended up being really lucky.”

In conversation with Adrian Logan, Katie said everyone at McKinney Competitions has been ‘absolutely lovely’ and reacting to news of her win, her sister cried, while neighbours and friends couldn’t be happier for her.

“I’ve got cards, balloons, prosecco and wine. People were as excited as I was, which was lovely to see because the past year hasn’t been the best for everyone and it was a boost for everyone in the area and something different to talk about, it was just fantastic.”

The house Katie won is situated in the residential area of Rosemount and is close to all local amenities, such as the Orchard Leisure Centre, convenience stores, schools and all that Armagh City has to offer.

Recently constructed, the three bedroom residence offers great living space with a high spec kitchen and dining area. Externally the property benefits off street private parking with a beautifully landscaped, private rear garden with decking area.

So will Katie move to Armagh? “Who knows,” she laughed.

