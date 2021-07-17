Longford punter bags massive €66,000 Lotto loot following €2 flutter

Longford punter bags massive €66,000 Lotto loot following €2 flutter

Longford punter bags massive €66,000 Lotto loot following €2 flutter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

One fortunate punter in Co Longford will remember their Friday night for a long time to come after becoming the latest Irish punter to revel in a large Lotto windfall thanks to their lucky numbers.

With a stake of just €2, the lucky punter walked into their local BoyleSports shop and placed an accumulator on four numbers to be drawn during the EuroMillions Plus draw later that evening.

WATCH | Longford star Cian McPhillips 'a bit shocked' that he managed to strike gold at European U20 Championship

WATCH | Relive every second of Longford athlete Cian McPhillips outstanding European U20 1,500m gold medal run in Estonia

When 3, 5, 9 and 18 all dropped, the ambitious bet had paid off in the best way possible. It allowed them to walk up to the counter and exchange their total €2 betslip in return for a smashing total of €66,002 to start their weekend in the sun off in style.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We want to offer massive congratulations to our Longford customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €66,000 profit. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending."

Man who drugged and defiled two teenage girls in his midlands apartment gets jail term reduced

Water burst in Lanesboro almost 'floods family out' of home

Irish Water has come under fire after a burst pipe came within inches of “completely flooding out” a family home and business in south Longford.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie