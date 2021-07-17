Longford punter bags massive €66,000 Lotto loot following €2 flutter
One fortunate punter in Co Longford will remember their Friday night for a long time to come after becoming the latest Irish punter to revel in a large Lotto windfall thanks to their lucky numbers.
With a stake of just €2, the lucky punter walked into their local BoyleSports shop and placed an accumulator on four numbers to be drawn during the EuroMillions Plus draw later that evening.
When 3, 5, 9 and 18 all dropped, the ambitious bet had paid off in the best way possible. It allowed them to walk up to the counter and exchange their total €2 betslip in return for a smashing total of €66,002 to start their weekend in the sun off in style.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We want to offer massive congratulations to our Longford customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €66,000 profit. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending."
